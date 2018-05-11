Baylor has been the hottest baseball team in the country, but the argument could be made that a lot of those wins came against inferior competition.
On Friday night, even Big 12 leading Oklahoma State wasn’t immune to the mighty roll the Bears are on.
With Richard Cunningham collecting a career-high five hits and Cody Bradford throwing another gem, the Bears extended their winning streak to 13 games as they romped to a 13-5 blowout of the No. 20 Cowboys at Baylor Ballpark.
Baylor (29-17, 10-9) now owns the longest winning streak in the country heading into the second game of the three-game series against the Cowboys (28-18-1, 15-4) at 3:05 p.m. Saturday. Purdue’s 13-game winning streak ended Friday with a 4-2 loss to Ohio State.
“We’re having a blast,” said Cunningham. “It was a beautiful night and school is out. It’s so contagious when we’re feeding off each other. This is the time of year when you want to keep peaking and elevating.”
After throwing consecutive shutouts against TCU and Kansas State, Bradford’s scoreless streak ended when the Cowboys scored a pair of second-inning runs. But the sophomore left-hander cruised the rest of the way as he gave up five hits, four walks, three runs and a career-high tying 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
Bradford matched his 10 strikeouts against TCU on April 20 to become the first Baylor pitcher with two 10-strikeout games in a season since Shawn Tolleson and Logan Verrett in 2010.
“The big thing for Cody this year is his strength and conditioning,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. “Tonight he was amped up early and then he settled down a little bit and got his fastball in the right place.”
It didn’t look like Bradford would last long against the hot Cowboys as they loaded the bases with one out in the first inning as Matt Kroon doubled and Colin Simpson and Jon Littell walked.
But he forced Christian Funk to ground to shortstop Nick Loftin who threw home for the force out. Catcher Shea Langeliers quickly threw to first base for the inning-ending double play.
“It was hard to get my adrenaline under control at first,” Bradford said. “But then I took some deep breaths and I went out there and played my game. Starting in the fourth inning, I calmed down and I was in control of everything.”
Baylor jumped on Oklahoma State starter Joe Lienhard (5-2) for four first-inning runs and never looked back. The Bears amassed 17 hits including homers by Cunningham and Cole Haring.
Loftin opened the first with a single before Cunningham doubled to the left-field alley. After Lienhard hit Davis Wendzel with a pitch to load the bases, Andy Thomas drilled a three-run double to the left-field alley. Langeliers brought in Thomas with a sacrifice fly to give the Bears a 4-0 lead.
The Cowboys responded with a two-run second inning as Carson Neustifter drilled a two-out double and Ryan Cash followed with a run-scoring single. Andrew Rosa’s double off the center-field wall cut Baylor’s lead to 4-2.
Though Lienhard escaped a bases loaded jam in the third, Baylor’s relentless offense never stopped attacking.
With Haring leading off the fourth with a homer over the left-field fence, the Bears pushed across four more runs in the inning to open up an 8-2 lead.
With two outs, Loftin singled and advanced on an error before scoring from second on Cunningham’s infield single. Wendzel followed with run-scoring double and Thomas hit a run-scoring single.
Cunningham opened the sixth with his eighth homer of the season over the right-centerfield fence.
After Bradford walked Carson McCusker and struck out a pair of batters, reliever Joe Heineman stepped in for the Bears. But Rosa greeted him with a single and Kroon deposited a three-run homer over the center-field fence to cut Baylor’s lead to 9-5.
But the Baylor bats remained hot by posting four more runs in the seventh to stretch the lead to 13-5.
After loading the bases against reliever Ben Leeper with T.J. Raguse’s single and walks to Haring and Loftin, Cunningham delivered his fifth hit when his infield single drove across a run.
Wendzel pounded a two-run double down the right-field line before Langeliers drove across the next run with a sacrifice fly.