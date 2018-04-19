For Baylor, it didn’t matter who was in the opposing dugout. Going into last weekend, the Bears just needed to put some wins on the board.
After taking two of three in a detour from Big 12 play in Memphis, the Baylor baseball team has suddenly found its footing again, winning five of its past six overall. All but one of those wins – against Sam Houston State – came against opponents with sub-.500 records.
But wins are wins, and even if they’re not big RPI boosters, the Bears were in desperate need of some.
“Winning does a lot to settle everyone back in. You take the pressure off of yourself,” Baylor designated hitter Richard Cunningham said. “It just gets the mindset right. It doesn’t matter who you’re beating when you’re beating people. The team starts to click together, and I’m looking forward to the momentum that goes into this weekend.”
With TCU coming into Waco, Baylor (19-17 overall, 3-9 Big 12) will take all the momentum it can muster. The Frogs (19-14, 6-5) are in an unusual spot, sitting at fifth in the conference standings, and are coping with the recent loss of two of their best players in slugger Luken Baker, who will miss the rest of the season with a fractured leg, and ace pitcher Jared Janczak out of Belton, who will miss at least three weeks and maybe more with an elbow injury.
By this year’s resume, TCU is a bubble NCAA tournament team at best. But the Frogs still carry the proud tradition of an elite program that has reached the College World Series in four straight seasons prior to this one.
“They can do a lot of things really well,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I don’t really pay attention to the record. I know exactly what they are and who they are. They’re a very talented team, very well-coached. Regardless of what the numbers say, I know they’re going to come out and give us one heck of a weekend, for sure.”
Baylor needs a Usain Bolt-like sprint to the finish to build its own case for a second straight NCAA tournament berth. The Bears are exactly halfway through the Big 12 slate, so there is still time to make up ground after being swept by Oklahoma and Texas in their last two conference series.
“Four weekends left, we can do a lot of damage,” Rodriguez said. “That’s one thing I’m excited about. These guys have understood, we’ve talked to them about it, regardless of what has happened in the first 12 games, we’ve got 12 more to go and there’s a lot of things that can happen inside of those 12. They understand it, they have some goals they want to reach, and we’re going to do everything we can to reach those goals.”
The pressing question for the Bears – can they hit enough to win a series in the Big 12? They’re hitting .248 in conference play, seventh in the league, and scored just 13 combined runs in the six losses to the Sooners and Longhorns.
And yet several Baylor hitters are in a nice groove again, thanks to big outings in wins this week over Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Cunningham found himself lunging at pitches last weekend at Memphis, and Rodriguez pulled him aside to show him some video of the mistakes.
It must’ve worked, since Cunningham slammed back-to-back three-run home runs in the past two victories.
“I got overeager and left my plan and left my process, started jumping at the ball,” Cunningham said. “So at Memphis, Coach said, ‘You’ve got to get back into your legs, relax, raise your sights again.’ I think I just kind of slowed everything down, and I think these last couple of games have been the fruits of that.”
To a man, the Bears say they’re a rejuvenated team. The journey to Memphis offered some quality bonding (and barbecue-eating) time, not to mention some feel-good wins. This week the team has taken to breaking out their huddles by yelling “Family!” as a show of unity.
A series win over rival TCU would go a long way to keeping the good vibes flowing.
“Any time you play TCU, Baylor-TCU, it’s a blast,” Cunningham said. “The fact that we get it at home, it’s beautiful out, it’s springtime, it’s what you live for. Count your blessings, and enjoy these kinds of weekends.”