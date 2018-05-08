If any rust accumulated for the Baylor baseball team, the Bears shook it off in a hurry.
Playing their first game since April 29, the Bears made short work of visiting Prairie View A&M on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark. Baylor scored eight runs in the first two innings on its way to an easy, breezy 18-1 victory — the team’s 11th straight. It’s the longest winning streak for Baylor since the 2012 Bears ripped off a program-record 24 in a row.
The game lasted seven innings due to the run rule.
Richard Cunningham and Josh Bissonette both smacked home runs for Baylor (27-17) in a 17-hit effort for the home team. Cunningham went 2-for-3 with the homer, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. The junior is now hitting .309 on the year.
Baylor scored in every inning it stepped to the plate, putting up a four-spot in the first, second and fourth innings. Seven different players had multi-hit outings, as Nick Loftin, Davis Wendzel, Andy Thomas, Shea Langeliers, Cole Haring and T.J. Raguse joined Cunningham in tagging two hits. Bissonette drove in a career-high five runs, with four coming on a grand slam that just crested the left-field wall in the fourth.
Tyler Thomas (2-2) picked up the win on the mound for Baylor. The freshman left-hander logged four innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking four.
The Panthers (13-33) scored their only run on a Corbin Jamison RBI double in the sixth, against BU reliever Alex Phillips. Joe Heineman struck out the side in the seventh to close out the win for the Bears. Baylor pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts on the night.
During their recent surge, the Bears have caught fire at the plate. Baylor has scored 16 runs or more in four of their past five games, outscoring their opponents, 77-14, in that stretch.
Baylor and Prairie View will meet for the third and final time this season at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Baylor Ballpark. It’ll be the final nonconference game of the year for the Bears, who will welcome in Big 12-leading Oklahoma State this weekend in their final Big 12 home series.
Then Baylor will close out the conference season at West Virginia May 18-20.