HUNTSVILLE -- Needing a win, the Baylor baseball team was more than happy to work overtime for it.
Baylor outlasted Sam Houston State, 4-2, in 12 innings late Tuesday night, halting a three-game losing streak. The Bears (15-16) improved to 22-10 in midweek games under Steve Rodriguez.
The teams were tied at 2 until the 12th, when Davion Downey followed up walks from Davis Wendzel and Shea Langeliers with the game-winning RBI single. Baylor added an insurance run when the Bearkats (23-9) mishandled a grounder from Cole Haring, allowing Langeliers to score.
Troy Montemayor (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory, striking out two. Baylor will next venture out of Big 12 play for a road series with Memphis beginning on Friday.