Coming off a second conference series that saw Baylor get swept by the home teams, the baseball team takes to the road Tuesday to play Sam Houston State in Huntsville. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
The Bears played two midweek games last week after coming off a hard weekend in Norman. Baylor lost the game against Texas State,6-1, but managed to gain the victory over Lamar, 2-1. Both games were played in Waco at the Baylor Ballpark.
The Bears (14-16, 3-9 Big 12) hope to get their season back on track with the game against the Bearcats (23-8, 11-1 conference). Sam Houston as gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.