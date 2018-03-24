Throughout this season, pitching has often carried the day for the Baylor baseball team. On a warm Saturday afternoon, the Bear hitters said, “It’s our turn.”
And they said it rather loudly.
Swinging with equal parts gusto and power, the Bears scored in six of the eight innings that they took an at-bat in pounding Kansas, 17-6, at Baylor Ballpark. The runs amounted to a season high for the Bears (12-8 overall, 3-2 Big 12), and the team’s 17 hits matched the season-best total they picked up in a 9-1 win over UT-Arlington on March 6.
“The day we had today is what we expect to do. I think we can even do better,” said shortstop Tucker Cascadden, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. “We started off the year with the outfield kind of hurting and banged up, and we haven’t really been seeing the lineup that we wanted to put out there at the beginning of the year. … Today was awesome, but I think honestly throughout the year we can get better.”
Baylor roughed up Jayhawks starter Taylor Turski (1-4) for seven runs in four innings, and built an 11-0 lead before Kansas finally dented the scoreboard.
It was one of those sunny days where everyone sizzled, as one BU hitter just passed the torch to the next. All of Baylor’s starting batters recorded at least one hit, and eight of the Bears’ knocks went for extra bases, including home runs from Shea Langeliers and Richard Cunningham.
“When the whole lineup is swinging like that, there’s no pressure,” Langeliers said. “You go up there and in certain situations there’s more pressure, and maybe you go up there and don’t square one up. Then today you don’t feel any pressure, because the guy behind you is going to hit it hard, too. It’s awesome on days like this.”
Baylor went up 2-0 in the second after Levi Gilcrease went shopping at the gap. His RBI triple to right-center drove home the first run of a busy day at the turnstiles, and Cascadden made it 2-0 with an RBI double.
Three more hits in the third pushed the gap to 4-0, then Langeliers broke it open in the fourth. With two on base, he crushed a no-doubter over the wall in left for his team-leading fourth home run of the season.
“Offensively, it was just really fun to have guys go out there, and I think they maximized what (Kansas’) pitching staff was giving us,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Turski does a really good job on the outer part of the plate, and I think our guys did a good job of managing that and splitting the plate and looking for certain pitches. I was really proud of how they reacted today.”
In the fifth, Cunningham made sure that his first homer of the year would resonate. With the bases jammed, he turned on an offering from KU left-hander Conner VanCleave and walloped it 389 feet and over the fence in right field. It was Baylor’s second grand slam in two days against the Jayhawks (14-9, 1-4), after Nick Loftin hit one on Friday night, and it had the Bears dreaming of more.
“Honestly, it we can keep putting guys on base and that pitcher has to put one over the plate, we’ve had two guys put two good swing at it,” Cascadden said.
Added Langeliers: “We’ll see. Hopefully if the wind loves us again tomorrow, we’ll see.”
Rodriguez was overjoyed for Cunningham, considering that the junior was slated to be the team’s every-day centerfielder at the start of the year but has seen more time at DH due to a couple of nagging injuries.
“It’s a grand slam, so those are always fun to have,” Rodriguez said. “But with him dealing with the injuries and coming back from certain things, he’s just really doing everything he possibly can to help contribute to this team winning. It’s not only a great testament to him as a player, but to him as a person.”
On the mound, Baylor’s Hayden Kettler (3-2) was able to work with a big lead for much of the day. He opened with five scoreless innings before the Jayhawks found their groove in the sixth, busting up the shutout and chasing him from the game with a four-run inning.
Kettler struck out two and walked three over his 5.1-inning stint.
“I don’t know if Hayden had his best stuff, but he had stuff that was good enough for us to get deeper in the game, with a lot of runs on the board,” Rodriguez said.
Davis Wendzel joined Cascadden with a three-hit outing, while Cunningham, Langeliers and Andy Thomas added two hits apiece.
With the series knotted at a game each, the rubber match will arrive at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Baylor freshman left-hander Tyler Thomas (0-1, 2.76 ERA) will get the ball on the hill against Kansas righty Ryan Zeferjahn (3-1, 3.25).
“I told our guys, ‘Today is great, enjoy it, we’re going to find out what we have tomorrow,’” Rodriguez said.