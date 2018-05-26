OKLAHOMA CITY – During a relatively subdued moment of the ninth inning of Baylor’s game against Oklahoma at the Big 12 Tournament, a tornado siren pierced the air, causing alarm to some of the patrons in attendance.
The siren droned on for a couple of minutes, but there was nothing to fear, as stadium officials noted that it’s a scheduled test every Saturday at noon.
Truthfully, as loud and long as it was, it could have served as an alarm to the rest of the college baseball world: Watch out. The Baylor Bears are coming.
Baylor continued its emphatic run at the tournament with a 10-3 victory over the Sooners at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, advancing on to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game against TCU. It will mark the seventh trip to the title game in program history and the first since 2010, as the Bears (35-19) try to win their first tournament title.
Even if Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez had hired a Hollywood screenwriter, the script wouldn’t have been any more favorable to Baylor than the real thing. The Bears couldn’t be set up much better for the tournament final. Winners of 21 of their past 24 games, they’ve played the bare minimum three games in Oklahoma City, while preserving as much of their pitching as humanly possible.
One of the heroes who extended that trend on Saturday was fifth-year senior Alex Phillips. He was summoned from the bullpen with two outs in the fourth inning, to a particularly dicey situation – game tied, runners at the corners.
Phillips not only produced a gigantic, inning-ending strikeout of OU’s three-hole hitter Brylie Ware, but he ended up closing the game out with five more scoreless innings thereafter, surrendering one meager hit.
“For a guy who has gone through arm injuries, for a guy who has had setbacks, he is getting stronger as this season has gone on,” Baylor’s Rodriguez said, in response to a question about Phillips. “He came in (the dugout) in the seventh or eighth inning and we said, ‘How you doing?’ and he said, ‘No, I want to take this the rest of the way, save the bullpen.’ And you could just tell, he felt great and he did it.
“I tell everybody, there’s nobody I am happier for than this young man, for coming through everything he has gone through to get us to this point.”
Phillips (7-1) picked up the win, but he could have notched a save as well, considering the work he saved the rest of the bullpen. He said that once Baylor pushed out to a big lead, he informed the coaches that he wanted to go as long as possible.
“Tyler Thomas is an unreal talent for us and him going 3.2 (innings), we understand that. If he gives us that, we have a chance,” Phillips said. “My job is to get it to D-Rob (Drew Robertson), get it to Troy (Montemayor). And whenever it became 8-3, I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got another game tomorrow, let’s see how far I can go, and let the horses play tomorrow.’”
Phillips recorded career highs in both relief innings (5.1) and strikeouts (seven). Pitching coach Jon Strauss has dubbed the veteran right-hander Baylor’s Pooper-Scooper, since he is adept at coming in and cleaning up messes.
“He had another nickname for me, I guess he just forgot about it,” Phillips said. “Pulp Fiction – Wolf. He called me the Wolf. I guess he completely forgot about that. That’s fine. I guess I try to embrace it. That’s hard to embrace a Pooper Scooper, but I guess I try to come in there and do my job.”
The Bears took the lead for good with a three-run sixth inning. Oklahoma starter Devon Perez seemed to tire in that frame – “I ran out of gas,” the pitcher confirmed afterward – as Baylor ignited a two-out rally. Shea Langeliers got it started by belting a double. Then Perez showed extra care in delivering to Davion Downey, who had hit a towering home run earlier in the game. Downey worked a five-pitch walk, prompting a call to the bullpen.
But OU reliever Ryan Madden fared no better, as he walked the next two hitters, including T.J. Raguse with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run. Finally, Levi Gilcrease pushed the lead to 6-3 when he punched a ground-ball, two-run single through the right side.
Usually a backup, Gilcrease had drawn the start in center field due to an illness to Cole Haring. Ultimately, his hit turned out to be one of the biggest of the day.
“I think it was big for our team. I’ve got to give all glory to the Lord,” Gilcrease said. “I surrendered that at-bat. My first two at-bats weren’t great. But I just had this relaxed (attitude). I was confident in that at-bat and locked in, and I was able to sneak it through the four-hole.”
The Bears added an insurance underwriter with four more runs late in the game. In the eighth, Nick Loftin – who had been hitless in his first four at-bats – broke through with a two-run single to bring the score to 8-3. In the top of the ninth, Baylor tacked on two more, as Langeliers pounded an RBI single and Josh Bissonette plated another with a sacrifice fly.
“Got in a situation where our bullpen is a little bit younger, and you saw the difference in the environment,” Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said.
In the first four innings, the teams took turns trading jabs. The Bears landed first contact in the second. With Downey on second base, Raguse rolled a ground ball toward OU second baseman Kyle Mendenhall, and the infielder let fly an errant throw to first, allowing Downey to score the game’s first run.
The Sooners (36-23), who swept Baylor in Norman during the regular season but went 0-2 against the Bears at the Big 12 tourney, rallied to tie the game in the third. Ware reached on a two-out single, then cleanup hitter Justin Mitchell powered a fly ball to the gap in center that fell in for a triple when Gilcrease made an ill-advised diving attempt at a heroic catch. The ball scooted away while Gilcrease still laid sprawled out on the turf.
“I’m an aggressive player,” Gilcrease said. “I got a good jump, and thought I had a chance. So I was disappointed, obviously, but right after that we scored two runs and they were able to pick me up. That was huge.”
In the top of the fourth, Downey rocketed the Bears back into the lead with a ball that soared so high that many observers lost it in the mid-morning sun. Including, it appeared, Downey himself. With Andy Thomas on second after a single and stolen base, Downey turned on Perez’s offering and deposited it into the right-field upper deck for his third home run of the season.
That sun shot gave Baylor a 3-1 lead, but it didn’t last long.
Baylor’s Game 3 movie this season could be entitled, “Tyler Thomas and His Electric, Unpredictable Stuff.” When the freshman starter throws strikes, hitters usually don’t fare well, but his command can waver. He often finishes with as many walks as strikeouts, and Saturday’s game followed that trend. Thomas recorded six strikeouts and issued five free passes, including two costly ones in the bottom of the fourth.
With two outs and two on thanks to those walks, OU’s Cade Harris whacked a hit that ricocheted off the right-field wall for a two-run triple.
Suddenly, the Sooners were rolling, with all the momentum in the world. But Baylor – which has yet to trail in the tournament – put a halt to that surge in the person of Phillips.
The senior entered and delivered the clutch K of Ware, sparking a run in which he retired the first nine batters he faced. That stretch included striking out the side in the sixth. And after releasing every pitch, he gestured to his teammates, seemingly champing at the bit to get the ball back again.
“That happens whenever you throw a bunch of strikes kind of early in the count,” Phillips said. “You just want to get in rhythm. I remember there was a foul ball I think somebody hit and I think Andy (Thomas) and Biss (Josh Bissonette) were kind of jogging back, and I was like, ‘Hey, let’s just go. I’m ready to get this guy out.’ That just comes with confidence. Whenever your stuff is good that day, you want to keep throwing, because you have the utmost confidence that you’re going to get those guys out.”
The Bears want to keep that same gung-ho mentality for Sunday’s title game against TCU, the only other undefeated team in the tourney field. Baylor swept the Frogs during the regular season in Waco, but TCU arguably will have even more motivation to win than Baylor, since its NCAA tournament fate is less conclusive.
Rodriguez didn’t name a starter for the tournament final, thankful he didn’t have to make the decision immediately. But when asked if ace Cody Bradford, who started Wednesday’s opener, could come back for a few innings, Rodriguez replied, “Everybody can pitch.”
Phillips – who threw 75 pitches against the Sooners – quickly objected, and Rodriguez conceded the point. In doing so, he revealed the fun-loving nature that is characterizing this BU team.
“This might be the one guy we hold out,” said Rodriguez, nodding toward the 23-year-old Phillips. “Everybody but Phil. He’s got to take his Metamucil tonight.”