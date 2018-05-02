Baylor third baseman Davis Wendzel has been honored with the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger of the Week honor. The award is given to the top hitter in the nation for each seven-day period of games.
Wendzel went 9-for-19 last week (.474) with six runs scored, two home runs and nine RBIs as the Bears won all their games. For the season, Wendzel is hitting .321 with seven home runs, 31 runs and 34 RBIs.
Wendzel and the Bears, who are riding a 10-game winning streak, will return to the field next Tuesday at home against Prairie View A&M.