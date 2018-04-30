Baylor baseball's Davion Downey and Davis Wendzel won honors from the Big 12 on Monday. Wendzel was named the Big 12's Baseball Player of the Week, while Downey was tabbed as the Newcomer of the Week.
Wendzel, a sophomore third baseman from San Clemente, Calif., hit .474 in Baylor's four wins last week. He scored six runs, had three doubles, two home runs, three walks, one steal and nine RBIs. Wendzel has reached base in 32 straight games, Baylor's longest streak since Lawton Langford's 34-game run in 2013.
Downey, a freshman outfielder from Bowling Green, Ky., tallied a .563 batting average with four runs, four doubles, one home run, three walks and nine RBIs. It's the first weekly award of his college career.