MANHATTAN, Kan. — If Baylor’s baseball players perform on their final exams as they have in their recent diamond tests, they’ll all be on the honor roll.
The Bears defeated Kansas State, 8-5, on Sunday to complete a sweep of the Wildcats and win their 10th straight game overall. Baylor didn’t tally double-digit hits or runs for the first time in four games and had to overcome three errors in the field, but the Bears still played well enough to notch another win and get back to .500 in the Big 12.
“First of all, sweeping is hard. It’s not easy by any stretch, on days like today, where the wind is a little bit of a factor,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “We didn’t really benefit much from it. If anything, there were a couple of odd hops that the ball took, and I thought our guys did a pretty good job. But there were a couple of moments where we had an opportunity to expand the lead and we just didn’t take advantage of that.
“Considering what we’ve done this weekend and what we’ve done these past couple of weeks, I’m really proud of our guys for getting it done.”
The sweep was Baylor’s second straight in Big 12 play and the first time the Bears have swept consecutive conference foes since 2012. The Bears also now own the nation’s longest active winning streak, as Tennessee Tech had a 28-game run broken on Sunday.
Kansas State (18-26, 3-15), loser of 14 its last 17 games, struck first blood in the opening inning. The Wildcats worked a pair of walks off BU freshman starter Tyler Thomas before Drew Mount lofted a sacrifice fly to right to give K-State a 1-0 lead.
The Bears (26-17, 9-9) came back with two runs in the second. Following an Andy Thomas double, Shea Langeliers reached on an error that allowed Thomas to score. Later in the inning, Josh Bissonette reached on a hit-by-pitch and later came home on a wild pitch by K-State starter Will Brennan (2-1).
K-State tied the game again in the bottom of the second, but Davis Wendzel quickly untied it with his eighth home run of the year in the top of the third. Wendzel’s solo shot made the score 3-2. The Bears scored at least once in the second through sixth innings, capping it off with a three-run sixth.
Alex Phillips (2-0) garnered the win, taking over for Thomas with one away in the third. Phillips, having settled into a solid long reliever, logged 3.2 innings and allowed only one hit and one run, striking out two and walking one.
Troy Montemayor cleaned up the last four outs of the game for his 10th save of the year. Montemayor now has 36 saves for his career, one shy of the all-time BU career record held by Zane Carlson.
Brennan yielded five runs in five innings in taking the loss for K-State.
Thomas topped Baylor at the plate with a 3-for-5 day and continues to lead the Bears with a .348 batting average. Wendzel and Levi Gilcrease tagged two hits apiece, while leadoff batter Nick Loftin homered and drove in three runs, giving him six RBIs for the series.
The Bears will take this week off for final exams, and won’t return to the field until May 8 against Prairie View A&M.
“Now is a critical time for us, because it goes both ways,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “We’re in a really good place as a team and as a community on our team right now. … It’s great going into that, because now they get a chance to recuperate. If they’re sore or whatever it is, they’ve got eight days to go ahead and start relaxing and recover, and at the same time get ready for a really hard push at the end.”