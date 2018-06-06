When he came to Baylor in the fall of 2014, Troy Montemayor was a lightly-regarded walk-on with more confidence than velocity.
When he left, he sat tied atop the school’s all-time saves list. And now, the closer who just believed that he could get outs will get a chance to play professional baseball.
The St. Louis Cardinals selected Montemayor, aka the Mayor, with the 753rd pick overall, in the 25th round of the Major League Draft, which concluded Wednesday. Montemayor was one of two Baylor players chosen on the final day, along with draft-eligible sophomore Davis Wendzel, who went in the 37th round to the Boston Red Sox. A supremely talented Baylor signee, Robinson’s Braxton Ashcraft, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round on Monday.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez is glad that a hard-working senior like Montemayor is getting his shot at pro ball.
“That’s one of the things that is great – (our senior pitchers) all have their degrees, and it’s not really going to cost a professional team anything,” Rodriguez said. “Give those guys an opportunity to go out there and do some really fun things.”
As a senior this season, Montemayor recorded a 2-1 record with a 2.39 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26.1 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .194 average – his third straight season limiting opponents under .200. He tallied 11 saves, and is the only BU pitcher in program history with three consecutive double-digit save seasons. His 37 career saves are tied with Zane Carlson for best in Baylor history.
Wendzel, meanwhile, appears to be a likely candidate to return to school. The sophomore third baseman was eligible for the draft because he turned 21 last month. He is coming off a 2018 season in which he hit a team-high 22 doubles along with a .310 batting average, eight home runs, 49 RBIs and a .532 slugging percentage.
Picks made after the 10th round in the MLB Draft have no specified slot value in terms of what a team may pay that player. However, any signing bonus of $120,000 or more would count against the team’s pool of bonus money.
Given that Wendzel may be able to be drafted much higher as a junior next year, he figures to return to Baylor. He’ll have until July 15 to decide.
“He’s an amazing spot where they’re going to have to really overpay him to be able to get him out of a place where he’s doing a phenomenal job and he loves being here,” BU’s Rodriguez said before the draft. “That’s one of the things that is great, and that’s one of the thing that he knows, our team is so young and the opportunity for us to do something really special next year with all these talented kids and the class that we have coming in, it’s a really great opportunity for all of us. And then at that point, I think he has a chance to be a first-round pick along with Shea (Langeliers) next year.”
McLennan Community College didn’t have any 2018 players selected on the final day of the draft, but a couple of former Highlanders went off the board. The Atlanta Braves selected Auburn first baseman Brendan Venter in the 13th round, while the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped up Arkansas-Little Rock pitcher Justin Garcia in the 17th.
Of course, MCC made a splash with a high-profile second-round pick in catcher Josh Breaux, who was taken 61st overall by the New York Yankees on Monday. Breaux, who considers Yankees legend Babe Ruth to be one of his all-time favorite players, became MCC’s highest-ever draft pick.