Before the season, Steve Rodriguez predicted that Cody Bradford would have a breakout year at pitcher.
He was right.
Bradford won the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honor on Tuesday, reflecting a dynamic season in which he emerged not only as Baylor’s Friday night ace but as one of the top pitchers in the conference and the country.
The sophomore left-hander from Aledo went 6-5 in the regular season with a 2.60 ERA in 12 starts. He struck out a career-high 75 batters in 83 innings, and limited opposing hitters to a .239 batting average.
He’s the first Baylor pitcher to win the honor, which started in 2001. Jason Jennings twice won Big 12 Player of the Year honors in 1998-99, while pitcher Chad Hawkins won the Player of the Year prize in 2000.
Baylor put a league-best 12 different players on the All-Big 12 squad. Third baseman Davis Wendzel and catcher Shea Langeliers joined Bradford on the first team, while designated hitter Richard Cunningham, closer Troy Montemayor, first baseman Andy Thomas and shortstop/outfielder Nick Loftin all made the second team. Honorable mention selections included second baseman Josh Bissonette and pitchers Hayden Kettler and Joe Heineman.
Additionally, Loftin made the Big 12’s all-freshman squad along with BU outfielder Davion Downey and pitcher Tyler Thomas.
Texas second-year coach David Pierce, who guided the Longhorns to the Big 12 title despite trailing by a game heading into the final weekend, was the Big 12 Coach of the Year. Texas’ slugging second baseman Kody Clemens won the Player of the Year honor, Oklahoma State shortstop Matt Kroon was the Newcomer of the Year and Texas Tech outfielder Gabe Holt was the Freshman of the Year.
The Tribune-Herald will publish its annual All-Big 12 squad on Sunday.