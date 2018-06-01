PALO ALTO, Calif. – Eastman and Workman had Baylor’s hitters shaking their heads in frustration and saying, “Oh, man.”
Cal State Fullerton’s Colton Eastman and Blake Workman combined to extinguish Baylor’s previously sizzling bats, as the Titans jumped out to a 6-2 win over the Bears in the opening game of the Stanford Regional on a picture-perfect Friday afternoon at Klein Field at Stanford’s Sunken Diamond.
Eastman, Fullerton’s stud-duck opening-game starter who is expected to get an early draft call when the Major League Draft gets underway on Monday, took a perfect game into the fifth inning before BU catcher Shea Langeliers wrecked that notion with a single. But the hits proved sparse for the Bears (36-20), who now must win out if they want to advance to next week’s Super Regional round.
Baylor will face the loser of Friday night’s Stanford-Wright State game at 5 p.m. Central time on Saturday in an elimination game. Fullerton (33-23) will play the winner of that game at 10 p.m.
“I thought Colton Eastman did a great job today, especially early on,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I thought our guys did a phenomenal job making some adjustments once we got the second time through the lineup. We had some opportunities to get a hit and kind of take the lead kind of in the middle and there at the end.”
True that – despite opening the game with a slew of swings that touched nothing but air, the Bears still found themselves right in the game after six innings. Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, Baylor finally broke through a bit against Eastman, who had been dominant to that point.
It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but it worked. T.J. Raguse opened the inning with a single up the gut. Then freshman Nick Loftin took a page out of Fullerton’s playbook and legged out a bunt hit to put two runners aboard.
That setup was all the Bears needed to make it a ball game. Raguse eventually scored on Davis Wendzel’s productive groundout, while Loftin scurried plateward when Eastman fumbled a scoop from first baseman Jake Pavletich on an Andy Thomas infield grounder.
That cut the deficit to 3-2, and the way Baylor has been finishing games, Rodriguez figured that was just the start.
“I thought we were going to win the ballgame,” said Rodriguez, noting that the heart of the order was coming up in the eighth. “I thought with Andy (Thomas) up, Davis (Wendzel) on first, the ball he hits down the line, in my head I’m like, ‘There it is.’ Whatever it is, six inches, a foot, foul.
“I have the utmost confidence in these guys. They don’t stop for nine innings and they continued to play hard. It’s a lot of fun watching them continue to compete, even at the very beginning.”
Thomas did come within a few blades of glass of tying the game in the bottom of the eighth. Following a Wendzel two-out walk against Workman, the BU first baseman sprayed a bullet toward the right-field line, but the first-base umpire immediately thrust his hands upward to signal a foul ball – by mere inches.
Unfortunately for Baylor, that turned out to be its best hope. Thomas promptly grounded out thereafter. For the game, the Bears were 1-for-11 (.091) with two outs, while Fullerton blistered the ball at a scalding 7-for-17 (.412) in those same situations.
The Bears, buoyed by a late-season surge that resulted in 22 wins in their final 25 games, came out of the game snarling and aggressive. But Fullerton’s Eastman was ready for that plan.
The smooth right-hander mixed in a variety of vicious breaking balls to rock the Bears onto their heels. Eastman struck out seven of the first nine batters of the game, all swinging.
“I knew a Big 12 team, they’re aggressive,” said Eastman, who improved to 10-3 with a 2.14 ERA on the year. “With the kind of offspeed (stuff) that I have, it would probably get most of them out. Which it did the first three innings. Not only did that help, but they made an adjustment. Still got outs, but overall thank God for my defense.”
Baylor started making solid contact by the second time through the batting order, but not enough to put any major outburst together. Langeliers broke up the perfect game bid with a one-out single through the left side in the fifth, but the only inning in which the Bears strung multiple hits together was that two-run sixth.
“All our coaches say the two-out hits are the most important thing in postseason, and today was just one of those days where we didn’t get those hits,” said Langeliers, who finished with two of Baylor’s five hits on the day. “So, like I said, we’re going to come out tomorrow with that same attitude, same confidence, and we’re going to get it done tomorrow.”
The game projected as one of the most captivating pitching matchups of the early stages of the NCAA tourney. But Baylor’s Cody Bradford couldn’t match Eastman’s stuff on this day. Bradford didn’t pitch badly, but he wasn’t great either.
The sophomore left-hander allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings. Most surprisingly, he struck out only one batter.
“I had a hard time locating fastballs, especially early in counts,” Bradford said. “Seems like I was getting down on just about every guy that came up. I couldn’t locate that first fastball. It puts them in a very offensive standpoint where they can sit on a pitch that they want.
“My curveball might not have been as sharp today, so a lot of two-strike counts they were putting it in play.”
Despite all of Baylor’s issues, the Bears still found themselves right in the game to the end. The score remained 3-2 going into the ninth, but Fullerton made a clean getaway with a three-run closing inning.
With Fullerton DH Chris Prescott standing on second after a single and an advancement on a groundout, Titans third baseman Brett Borgogno pushed a hard bunt to the left side of Baylor’s infield, and he sprinted down the line for a hit as Wendzel chose not to throw the ball, without any real shot of catching either runner.
Then Hank LaForte skied a lazy fly ball high to left field for what figured to be no worse than a sac fly. However, Baylor’s Raguse misjudged the ball and it dropped behind him for a two-run error. Fullerton tacked on one more for good measure on a Mitchell Berryhill RBI single.
It was an uncharacteristic, almost fluky mistake, but the Bears said they wouldn’t let it get them down. The regional is a double-elimination event, after all, and if Baylor didn’t think it could run off four wins in a row, it wouldn’t have gotten this far to begin with, the players said.
Asked if the team’s confidence wavered at all after Friday’s loss, Langeliers said, “Absolutely not. Today was one of those days where we weren’t at our best, and Cal State Fullerton played a really good game. So, we’re going to come out tomorrow just like we have been these past six weeks. Nothing’s going to change. And we’re going to have the same attitude.”
Rodriguez plans to start sophomore right-hander Hayden Kettler (8-4, 3.64) in Saturday’s game, though the coach noted that all pitching hands would be on deck, except for Bradford, who threw 96 pitches against the Titans.