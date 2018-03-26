TXZ091>095-102>107-117>123-131>135-144>148-157>162-174-175-271345-
/O.CON.KFWD.FF.A.0001.180327T1200Z-180329T0000Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Montague-Cooke-Grayson-Fannin-Lamar-Wise-Denton-Collin-Hunt-Delta-
Hopkins-Parker-Tarrant-Dallas-Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-
Hood-Somervell-Johnson-Ellis-Henderson-Bosque-Hill-Navarro-
Freestone-Anderson-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone-Leon-
Milam-Robertson-
Including the cities of Bowie, Nocona, Gainesville, Sherman,
Denison, Bonham, Paris, Decatur, Bridgeport, Carrollton, Denton,
Lewisville, Flower Mound, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco,
Greenville, Commerce, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Weatherford,
Briar, Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Rockwall, Heath, Terrell,
Kaufman, Forney, Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Granbury,
Oak Trail Shores, Glen Rose, Cleburne, Burleson, Waxahachie,
Ennis, Midlothian, Athens, Gun Barrel City, Clifton, Meridian,
Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham,
Palestine, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood,
Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett,
Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, Hearne, Franklin,
and Calvert
1239 AM CDT Tue Mar 27 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas, and south
central Texas, including the following areas, in north central
Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton,
Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hill, Hood, Hunt,
Johnson, Kaufman, Limestone, McLennan, Montague, Navarro,
Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise. In northeast
Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon,
Rains, and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and
Robertson.
* From 7 AM CDT this morning through Wednesday evening
* Rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches will be common with
isolated amounts up to 5 inches possible.
* Soils will saturate quickly and periods of heavy rain will
likely resut in rapid runoff and a potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for heavy
rain which may lead to flash flooding. You should monitor the
latest forecasts from the National Weather Service and be
prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for
your area.
