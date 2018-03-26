Baylor baseball’s hitters continued to fatten their batting averages on Monday night, as the Bears walloped 16 hits in a 17-5 win over Prairie View A&M at Baylor Ballpark.

It’s the third straight game of double-digit hits for the Bears (13-9). Baylor improved to 3-1 in mid-week games.

The Bears scored all of their runs in the first four innings, fueled by a five-run first and a wild, nine-run fourth. In the opening inning, Baylor capitalized on the Panthers’ inability to throw strikes, drawing six walks, including three with the bases loaded. Baylor had 12 walks for the game.

But when the Bears did take their hacks, they made the most of them. In the fifth, they smashed eight hits, including home runs from Shea Langeliers and Josh Bissonette. For Bissonette, it was his fourth homer of the year, marking a new career high for the junior second baseman.

Langeliers went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, the homer and three RBIs while Bissonette was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Richard Cunningham went 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

Baylor will resume Big 12 play when it travels to Oklahoma for a three-game series starting Thursday – a day earlier than normal due to the upcoming Easter holiday. The Bears are 3-3 in Big 12 play.

