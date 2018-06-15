Baylor sophomore pitcher Cody Bradford has been selected for the 2018 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.
Bradford, the ninth Baylor player selected for the team in program history, will join Bears catcher Shea Langeliers on this year’s squad.
Bradford finished his sophomore season 7-6 with a 2.51 ERA and two complete game shutouts in 14 starts. He led the Bears with 87 strikeouts in a team-high 96.2 innings and limited opposing hitters to a .240 batting average.
The USA team will participate in three international friendship series, beginning with a matchup against Chinese Taipei that will be held in North Carolina June 28 through July 2. The USA team will then compete against the Japan Collegiate All-Stars July 3-9 in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. A USA vs. Cuba series will be held in Cuba July 13-18.