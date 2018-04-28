MANHATTAN, Kan. — If hitting really is contagious, the Baylor Bears have an infection that they hope never ends.
Baylor again walloped Kansas State’s pitching in taking a 16-3 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday, grabbing the series win along with the Bears’ ninth straight win overall. In their past three games, the Bears have outscored their opponents, 51-8, while hitting .450 in that span.
“Everybody feels good – you can see it during batting practice,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “We are getting quality at-bats and executing really well. It’s fun to see.”
BU sophomore Davis Wendzel homered, doubled and drove in five runs for the Bears. The third baseman extended his on-base streak to 31 straight games.
Wendzel and the Bears (25-17 overall, 8-9 Big 12) struck quickly in the first. The slugger had a two run double, and Baylor added another run in the inning on Shea Langeliers’ sacrifice fly.
Kansas State (18-25, 3-14) came back with a run in the bottom of the first off Baylor starter Hayden Kettler. But Baylor’s onslaught was just getting rolling. The Bears scored one in the third on Davion Downey’s sac fly, then they busted it open with a five-run fourth. Nick Loftin, Wendzel, Andy Thomas, Langeliers and Downey all drove in runs in that inning.
Baylor also had a four-run eighth, highlighted by Wendzel’s sixth home run of the year – a two-run shot – and a two-run triple from Richard Cunningham. Loftin and Cunningham, batting in the top two spots in the order, combined to go 6-for-9 with six runs and three RBIs.
Kettler (6-3) tallied the win on the mound, allowing three runs, including one earned, on three hits in five innings. He did not strike out a batter and walked three.
KSU starter Hudson Treu (1-1) suffered the defeat, as Baylor pounded him for nine runs on nine hits in 3.2 innings.
Baylor will go for the sweep in the finale at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Bears’ last Big 12 road sweep came May 12-14, 2017, against Oklahoma State.