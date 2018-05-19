MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Steve Rodriguez has coached enough years to know that each team creates its own identity.
In the past month or so, it hasn’t been a secret identity for Baylor. For those living in a cave, this just in – these Bears are plenty good.
Baylor closed out the regular season with a 6-2 victory over West Virginia on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark. By doing so, the Bears won their fourth consecutive Big 12 series and their fifth straight series overall. A team that was once muddling along at 3-9 in Big 12 play finished up at 13-11 in the league, as well as 32-19 overall.
“It’s hard to (form an identity) when you’ve got young players,” Rodriguez said. “Everybody is trying to figure out, who’s going to do what, what roles are they going to have, where are they going to fit into the scheme of things, with regard to defense, offense, pinch-running, whatever it is. Just trying to establish an identity for our team was a big thing. Once we kind of got that figured out, it was really good to see these guys jell together in that uniformity of a team, to be able to play the way they have.”
Picked eighth in the preseason poll, Baylor will be the fifth seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament and will face fourth-seeded Oklahoma at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
The Bears dropped Thursday’s series opener against West Virginia, but bounced back nicely in the final two games. In the finale, Baylor relied on its dependable bullpen to bring it home after a short starting stint from freshman left-hander Tyler Thomas.
Thomas yielded only two hits in three innings of work, and flashed his filthy arsenal of pitches to strike out five Mountaineer hitters. But his season-long bugaboo has been the free pass, and it was again on this day. He walked five batters, including the leadoff guy in the second, third and fourth frames.
After surrendering that final walk to open the fourth, Thomas handed the ball off to senior Alex Phillips, who has carved out a niche as an effective long reliever, bridging the gap between the starter and the back-end guys. Phillips yielded a pair of hits in that inning, and West Virginia cashed in with a pair of runs. But Phillips settled down thereafter, and struck out a career-high five in four innings. Those two runs were all that the Mountaineers could muster, as Drew Robertson and Troy Montemayor closed the game out with a pair of scoreless innings.
Baylor built a 4-2 lead after four. Following Richard Cunningham’s RBI single in the third, the Bears bopped their way to a three-run fourth. Shea Langeliers got aboard with a one-out walk and Davion Downey followed with a double to the gap in left-center. Cole Haring pounded a run-scoring single for the first RBI of the inning, and two batters later T.J. Raguse turned on one and spanked it down the right-field line for a two-run double.
Raguse went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the day, extending his batting average to .382 on the year. He missed 17 games earlier in the season with a wrist injury.
Baylor held onto its 4-2 lead until the ninth, when the Bears purchased an insurance policy with a two-run underwriter. One of those runs came on a well-executed squeeze play with Nick Loftin at the plate, as he dropped down a sweet bunt while Haring jetted home from third base to score.
The added cushion took the game out of a save situation for Montemayor, who a day earlier had recorded his 37th career save to tie Zane Carlson for No. 1 on Baylor’s all-time list. No matter. The BU senior still tied a bow onto the win, as he allowed a leadoff double in the ninth before mowing down the next three hitters, including a strikeout of WVU’s Darius Hill for the final out for the second straight game.
The hot-hitting Cunningham went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Downey also delivered three hits. Raguse and Haring had two hits each.
Winners of 18 of their past 21 games, the Bears have said they still feel a sense of urgency to build their NCAA tournament credentials. They want to carry that same hungry mindset into the conference tournament.
“You could tell the stress level was a little bit higher than normal, the energy was a little bit higher than normal,” Rodriguez said. “They’ve been playing well for weeks right now. I’m just really happy to see them do what they’re doing, they’re doing a lot of great things out there, really happy with what we’re seeing as coaches.
“The postseason stuff, as I explained to them, we still have to earn our way in and do a lot of things right, because I want to make that decision for the committee as tough as possible, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”