PALO ALTO, Calif. – As the Baylor baseball team filed off the field at Stanford’s Sunken Diamond, a group of gold shirt-wearing fans serenaded them with applause.
Their message was clear: Yes, we know you wanted to win. But don’t leave Sunken Diamond with a sinking feeling, because you still have much to celebrate.
Top-seeded Stanford – the No. 2 overall national seed in the tournament – pounced on Baylor’s freshman starter Tyler Thomas for four runs in the first two innings, and though the Bears came close they couldn’t completely escape that hole. The Cardinal claimed a 4-2 victory in the elimination contest on Sunday, closing the second-seeded Bears’ season in the NCAA regional round for the second straight season.
“Stanford is the No. 2 team in the country for a reason – a very talented team,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They took some of our mistakes and beat them up in the first couple innings. Alex Phillips did everything he could to minimize the rest of the game, and he did a phenomenal job of it. Even right now, I still think we have a chance to win that game. I thought we were in it the whole time.”
Despite the defeat, the Bears (37-21) outhit Stanford, 5-4, and fifth-year senior reliever Alex Phillips indeed generated another heroic effort in his final college outing. But Baylor struggled to carry over the pass-the-bat mentality that it showed in Saturday’s win over Wright State, as Cardinal freshman Brendan Beck breezily worked his way through the BU batting order.
Beck worked into the seventh inning, needing only 71 pitches. He tossed more than 10 pitches in an inning only once, and the game wrapped up in a tidy two hours and seven minutes.
“Our guys were taking good swings. I really liked what I was seeing,” Rodriguez said. “We just couldn’t get underneath the ball, we kind of just kept topping some things and they just kept making plays. So, hats off to (Stanford) and continued success in this tournament.”
Stanford (46-11) moved on to a second game Sunday against third-seeded Cal State Fullerton, needing to beat the Titans to force a winner-take-all final on Monday night. If Fullerton wins the Sunday game, it would advance to the Super Regional round.
Walks have plagued Tyler Thomas over the course of the season, and free passes again served as the source of freshman’s frustration on Sunday. Thomas retired the first two hitters he faced before issuing a walk to Nico Hoerner. Then Stanford’s masher of a first baseman Andrew Daschbach made him pay, depositing a hanging curveball over the left-field fence for his 17th home run of the year.
It was the first homer allowed by Thomas all season.
“It was an elevated fastball, and my approach was to just be aggressive early in the count, find something I could drive,” Daschbach said. “The freshman made a mistake, and I was able to capitalize on it. He has great stuff, great numbers, but every now and then he’ll make a mistake and to capitalize on that was huge.”
Thomas opened the second by walking Brandon Wulff, and once again Stanford wasted no time in turning the walk into a run. Will Matthiessen crushed a deep fly to center, and Cole Haring’s leaping attempt at a catch came up empty. While Haring got his bearings after crashing into the wall, Matthiessen darted around the bases with a triple.
Another walk and a sacrifice fly later, and Thomas’ day was over after recording just four outs.
Rodriguez said that the coaching staff’s plan was to pitch Phillips against the Cardinal, as he has consistently served as the mop-up man in the middle innings of Thomas’s starts. Obviously, they hoped that Thomas could last longer than he did.
“We were trying to get one time through the lineup and get Alex in there,” Rodriguez said “If we could get more, that would have been great to minimize what he would have to do. But we knew once we got to Alex, just by the success he’s been having over the past couple months, it’s been unbelievable. So we knew once we got to him, that they may have scored another run or two, but we had a really good chance. We just had to get the offense going, and we kind of struggled doing that.”
Rodriguez made the call to Phillips with one out in the second inning and a Stanford runner standing on second base. Not only did the senior slap a hefty gauze pad on the bleeding by quickly recording two outs to get out of the inning, but he proceeded to neutralize the Stanford bats thereafter. Phillips retired the first 13 batters he faced before the Cardinal finally squeaked out a two-out single in the sixth.
Talk about saving the day – he gave the Bears a chance.
“When he came in and then (Nick) Loftin got that out at third, I was like, they’re not scoring the rest of the game,” Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers said of Phillips’ effort. “I knew we were going to ride Phil for however long they would let him go. Obviously with all of our old guys, we have 100 percent confidence in all of them to go out there and get outs.”
Naturally, Phillips didn’t do it alone. In the fourth, he caught too much of the plate with a delivery and Stanford’s Wulff put a charge into the ball, sending it screaming toward the deepest part of the park in center field. However, this time Haring — Baylor’s crash-test-dummy of a centerfielder – timed his jump perfectly and hauled in the ball while plowing into the wall. From the ground, he held up the ball for second-base umpire Jason Kaminsky to see, and the ump signaled for the out.
It was a SportsCenter-worthy highlight, and the Stanford fans recognized it, offering up a warm ovation for the Baylor outfielder’s snag.
“Oh my goodness! It was almost reminiscent of last year’s regional, whenever I pitched against Houston and Richard climbed the wall and barely missed it,” Phillips said. “But I was like, ‘Oh no, here we go again.’ And then Cole gets it and I don’t see the ball drop anywhere. That was huge. I made a mistake, I paid for it, and I’m glad he saved me. And then I was able to lock back in and get the job done.”
Baylor’s hitters struggled to connect the barrel of the bat with Beck’s sinking pitches, leading to 13 ground-ball outs in the first seven innings, including two momentum-killing double plays. However, when the Bears were able to put a little air under the ball, it breathed new life into their hopes.
In the fifth, Davion Downey jumped on the first pitch he saw from Beck and sent it sailing toward Stanford’s football stadium beyond the right-field wall. The solo home run cut the deficit to 4-1, and suddenly the Bears seemed to have a chance.
Two innings later, Langeliers made things even more interesting when he lifted Beck’s 71st and final pitch of the game over the left-field wall for a solo blast of his own. It was the 11th home run of the year and 21st of the career of the sophomore slugger, and it trimmed the gap to 4-2.
Stanford’s relievers grounded the orbit of Baylor’s connections thereafter. Freshman Jacob Palisch retired all four batters he faced, and then closer Jack Little sealed the deal by working a scoreless ninth for his 16th save of the season.
Even in the ninth, though, Baylor’s players said that they never stopped believing that one final rally was imminent. Loftin led off with a single before Little battled back. He struck out BU’s Richard Cunningham on an appeal to the third-base umpire – Cunningham believed he had checked his swing – then Little picked up another strikeout of Davis Wendzel before coaxing a fly ball from Andy Thomas for the last out of the Bears’ season.
“I actually didn’t think my at-bat was going to matter in the ninth inning,” said Langeliers, who was in the on-deck circle, ready to follow Thomas if needed. “I thought the guys before me were going to get the job done before I even got to the plate.
“It just goes to show how much confidence we have in our whole lineup up and down and our whole pitching staff. We all knew Phil was going to keep them at four (runs) the whole game. And everybody in our lineup was thinking, ‘All right, we can score more than four, it’s doable.’ It just shows the confidence we have in each other and the trust we have in each other.”
Beck improved to a flawless 8-0 for Stanford, while his freshman counterpart Thomas dipped to 3-3 in his first college season. Stanford’s Matthiessen was the only player on either team to record a multi-hit outing, going 2-for-3.
Baylor has made steady progress in each season under Rodriguez, who completed his third year after coming over from Pepperdine. The Bears won just 23 games his first season, improved to 34 and an NCAA regional appearance in 2017, culminating with this year’s campaign of 37 wins, a No. 2 seed in arguably one of the toughest regionals in the country and an NCAA tournament victory for the first time since 2012.
With what he termed “95 percent” of the roster returning for 2019, Rodriguez wants his team to both lament what might have been while simultaneously learning from their shortcomings.
“I think it helps us in a lot of ways,” Rodriguez said. “I hope a lot of the guys coming back are upset. I hope they wear it a little bit. I hope they realize that some of those mistakes are curable, they’re something we can fix and we can continue to get better. I always ask our guys to get 10 to 15 percent better each year. And if we do that, it’s going to be a really fun season next year.”