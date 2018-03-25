With a chance to grasp their second Big 12 series win in two tries, the Baylor baseball team let it slip through their fingers.
It was just that kind of day with the gloves for the Bears.
Showing uncommon recklessness afield, Baylor committed four errors in the first two innings. The Bears were never able to overcome that bumpy beginning, as Kansas slipped away with an 8-5 win to seize the series on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark.
It’s never a good sign when arguably the best play made by someone in a Baylor uniform was a barehanded snag by third-base coach Mike Taylor.
“I told our guys, everything counts,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Execution, throwing strikes, every little one of those things is going to play a big deal in every game. Whether it’s tomorrow (against Prairie View A&M) or against Oklahoma, we have to play better baseball. We have glimpses of it and then we have lapses of it, like today. Today was just some uncommon errors. … Little things like that, those are kind of fluke things, but at the same time they’re important things. We need to make sure we’re focusing on those little things, because the bigger things are pretty obvious, you work on, but sometimes it’s the little things that matter.”
The Bears (12-9 overall, 3-3 Big 12) went down swinging, and made things mildly interesting at the end. Trailing 8-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, they pounded four straight hits off Big 12 saves leader Zack Leban. Davion Downey and Hunter Seay set the table with singles, and a third straight single from Nick Loftin drove home Downey.
Richard Cunningham extended the barrage by looping an RBI double to the gap in left-center. But the rally slowed thereafter. Shea Langeliers popped up on a 2-0 count for the first out of the inning. Davis Wendzel followed with a sacrifice fly to center to bring the score to 8-5, but that brought the Bears to their final out. Finally, Leban punched out Andy Thomas for the final out, and the Jayhawks (15-9, 2-4) exhaled a sigh of relief.
“Man, I tell you what, I know they were scared, because we had some guys coming up who could lose the baseball out of the ballpark,” Rodriguez said. “That’s one of the things I’m really happy about it, because regardless of what happened throughout that whole game, they came out and started putting some damage on one of the best closers in our conference.
“Being able to do that to him, and all of the sudden you see their dugout stirring and their bullpen stirring, you know they were a little bit panicked as well. So I was really happy with our guys, the way they came out and said, ‘You know what? We’re going to keep getting hits.’”
After struggling with his control in last weekend’s loss to Texas Tech, Baylor freshman Tyler Thomas (0-2) fell into that same pattern against the Jayhawks. Thomas put the first two runners on base via a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Then he almost escaped the inning in a flash with a potential triple play. Three-hole hitter Jaxx Groshans smacked a liner right to BU second baseman Josh Bissonette, who pivoted and fired to shortstop Tucker Cascadden covering second to double off the runner there. But the Bears missed out on a chance at the triple play when Cascadden bobbled the ball on his attempt to throw back to first base to nail the other KU runner, James Cosentino.
“Tucker was just trying to be too quick and dropped the ball, but that’s just kind of part of it,” Rodriguez said.
Thomas’ problems continued, as he continued to nibble around the edges of the zone and walked two more batters. He almost found the escape hatch once more when he got Brett Vosik to punch a little pop on the infield, but neither Thomas nor Cascadden could get to the ball before it dropped safely, and then Cascadden threw wide of first to allow a second runner to score.
Baylor trimmed KU’s rapid 2-0 lead in half in a hurry in the bottom of the first. Nick Loftin pulverized the second pitch he saw from KU starter Ryan Zeferjahn over the wall in left for a leadoff home run. It was the second longball of the weekend for Loftin, who mashed a grand slam on Friday night.
Loftin battled leadoff for the second straight day, and the freshman showed he has a knack for it, going 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
“(The home run) felt pretty good,” Loftin said. “Richard (Cunningham), who has been the leadoff for our team before, has told me as the leadoff you don’t change your mentality. Early in an at-bat like that you’ve got to treat it like it’s a 3-1 pitch, so I was looking middle in, and I got a ball middle in and was able to take care of it.”
Rodriguez replaced Thomas with reliever Jacob Ashkinos for the second inning. But Baylor’s ragged defense helped the Jayhawks put up two more runs in the inning. Skyler Messinger opened the frame by tapping a roller that slipped under the glove of Cascadden at shortstop. A groundout, single and a walk later, Groshans whacked a single into left field, where Loftin misplayed the ball while trying to scoop it, allowing a second run to score.
Zeferjahn (4-1) was effectively wild in logging six innings for the win. He walked three batters and yielded five hits, but he also hummed in an effective slider to strike out six BU batters. Zeferjahn, who won Big 12 pitcher of the week honors two weeks ago, now has 45 strikeouts in 33.2 innings on the season.
“When you have velocity like their guy, Zeferjahn, has, you’re allowed to make more mistakes in the zone and usually you’re going to get a lot more foul balls, because velocity allows you to do that,” Rodriguez said. “If you don’t have that velocity, you need to be a little more refined with your pitches, or just make better pitches. So, he just did a good job. He was a little bit of everywhere, and then all of a sudden he would throw three great sliders in a row, just out of nowhere.”
Kansas opened up a 6-1 lead in the fifth when Devin Foyle foiled a nice run from Ashkinos with a two-run bomb to right.
At the end, the Bears left the field feeling like they’d let an opportunity slip away, considering several of their miscues were self-inflicted. Rodriguez hopes it’s a lesson that stays with them.
“They need to remember that every one of these games count. That’s what I kind of relayed to them after the game,” the coach said. “It’s conference now, so every one of these games is going to have a big deal come the end of the season. You never want to look back at this game or the Friday game and go, ‘We should have done this or we should have done that.’ So that’s the thing, you want to make sure you take advantage of the opportunities when you have them.”
Baylor will turn around and host Prairie View A&M in a nonconference game at 6:35 p.m. Monday, an alteration from the original schedule. Then the Bears will venture to the road for the first time in Big 12 play when they face Oklahoma in a three-game set starting Thursday.