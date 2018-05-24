OKLAHOMA CITY – Bricktown has become Beartown.
Baylor blasted three two-run home runs in the third inning, as the Bears continued to flex their muscles at the Big 12 tournament, pounding Kansas, 10-5, on Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bears, now 2-0 in the tournament, move on to Saturday’s 9 a.m. semifinal, where they will face the winner of a Friday elimination game between Kansas and Oklahoma.
If Baylor (34-19) loses that game Saturday, it would play that opponent again at 4 p.m. Saturday, since it would be the Bears’ first loss of the tournament. If Baylor wins, it will move on to Sunday’s Big 12 tournament championship game.
“I thought it was a great game for us, going up against Ryan Zeferjahn, a pretty talented pitcher, throws hard,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I tell you what, we got his pitch count up early. I’m just really happy for our guys, the way we were able to continue to have quality at-bats, iso-focus the zone, not chase a lot of pitches out of the zone early. I thought they just did a really good job.”
The NCAA men’s golf championship doesn’t start until Friday, but that didn’t prevent the BU batters from teeing off. The Bears already led 4-1 when they exploded for a six-run third inning that included three fence-clearing bombs, including two that they deposited into the left-field bullpen.
Josh Bissonette started the barrage, as the junior second baseman followed a Cole Haring leadoff walk by smoking a 400-foot bomb into that bullpen. Bissonette continues to flash his emerging power, as he had just three home runs in his first two years, spanning 337 at-bats, but now has seven in 177 at-bats this year.
The Bears weren’t done, not by a long shot. Two batters later, Nick Loftin lofted his own two-run jack, and later Shea Langeliers got in on the fun by unloading a third two-run skyball, curling it just inside the left-field foul pole.
In all, the Bears sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning, extending the gap to 10-1. And that was going up against KU’s ace in Zeferjahn, who routinely hums his fastball to the plate in the mid-90s.
“The whole day, all yesterday, coming into this game, we were preparing, telling our guys be short to the ball,” Langeliers said. “When we showed up to the field, we were doing (high-velocity) rounds in the cages, coaches just throwing it really hard. We just had to be quick and stay inside the ball. So, I think we were really prepared for what we were facing today.”
Hayden Kettler didn’t need that much cushion, but he was happy to have it. Kettler (8-4) logged seven productive innings, allowing only three hits while striking out five and walking none.
The only run that Kettler allowed required a bit of manufacturing by the Jayhawks (27-29). KU’s Brendt Citta led off with a well-struck double to left-center. He moved to third base on a groundout and scored when Owen Taylor dribbled another ground-ball on the right side to Kettler.
Kettler said that he was focused on throwing strikes and not giving the Jayhawks any free passes.
“When the offense was able to go out and score 10 runs for me early, it’s my job just to throw strikes. You never want to walk people when you’re up like that,” the pitcher said.
Despite the 10-1 lead, Baylor still had some missed opportunities. The Bears left 12 batters on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the fifth.
The Jayhawks made a flurry in the eighth inning to make things interesting. With reliever Joe Heineman on the hill for the Bears, Kansas scored four runs, taking advantage of a wild pitch and a misplay from BU first baseman Andy Thomas for the first two before burly catcher Tanner Gragg launched a two-run home run.
But Kyle Hill came on to lock down the final four outs of the game for the Bears, and sew up the win.
Loftin and Richard Cunningham combined to go 6-for-9 with five runs scored in the first two spots of the batting order. Langeliers had two hits, and the homer was his 10th of the season, making him the first Bear to have back-to-back double-digit homer seasons since Aaron Miller in 2008-09.