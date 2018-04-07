AUSTIN – On a cold, raw day more suited for football, the Baylor baseball team watched one opportunity after another slip away by failing to deliver the game-changing hit.
Stranding 10 baserunners, the Bears wasted a strong performance by pitcher Cody Bradford as they dropped a 2-0 decision to Texas on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
With their second loss of the weekend, the Bears (14-15, 3-8) are in danger of getting swept on the road for the second straight Big 12 series following last week’s three-game sweep by Oklahoma. The Baylor-Texas series will conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“Coach Rod always says good teams sweep and never get swept, so obviously we’re looking to go out tomorrow and get a win,” said Baylor second baseman Josh Bissonette, who collected three hits. “We don’t want to drive that bus losing three to UT. I think we’re going to come out tomorrow with a lot of energy.”
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez’s club collected six hits and six walks, but left the bases loaded in the third and fourth innings and stranded runners in four other innings. Texas starter Chase Shugart (3-2) kept working out of trouble as he allowed five hits and five walks in seven innings.
“It’s frustrating because we had opportunities to really kind of do some damage offensively,” Rodriguez said. “We let some at-bats get away. That’s what I talked to our guys about after the game, the quality of the at-bats with bases loaded needs to be better.”
After a hip injury kept him out of last weekend’s series against Oklahoma, Bradford (3-3) came through with a solid performance against the Longhorns (21-12, 8-3). The left-hander scattered five hits and a walk and allowed just one earned run in six innings.
“It was great to get him back on the mound,” Rodriguez said. “Luckily we had a day where he can make some mistakes and get away with it. I was happy he did what he did and was able to get back out there. He’s healthy and was able to move the ball in and out really well.”
The wind chill for the first pitch was 38 degrees, but the blustery weather didn’t bother Texas slugger Kody Clemens as he crushed a monster shot over the right-field fence with two outs in the first inning to give the Longhorns a quick 1-0 lead. It was Clemens’ team-best ninth homer of the season.
The Longhorns scored their second run in the third inning when DJ Petrinsky doubled and came across on Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin’s throwing error to first base after he scooped up Clemens’ grounder.
The Bears failed to capitalize on an ideal opportunity in the third when they loaded the bases on T.J. Raguse’s double and walks to Richard Cunningham and Shea Langeliers. Andy Thomas hit a slow roller to Clemens at second base, and he picked up the ball and flipped it to first to end the inning.
Loading the bases again in the fourth inning, the Bears let another big opportunity get away after Davion Downey walked and Cole Haring and Bissonette followed with singles. Shugart got out of the jam when he forced Raguse and Loftin to fly out to end the inning.
“It’s always frustrating when you get opportunities to score and help the team win, but baseball is a crazy game,” Bissonette said. “Obviously we had six hits on the board and no runs. We didn’t get that key hit. I think we just need to stick with our approach and take advantage of opportunities when they give it to us.”
Langeliers reached on Texas third baseman Ryan Reynolds’ error to open the eighth, but he was doubled off first when first baseman Jake McKenzie snared Thomas’ line drive.
Bissonette picked up his third hit when he singled off Andy McGuire with one out in the ninth. But once again the Bears couldn’t capitalize as Raguse and Loftin flew out to end the game.
“It’s obviously challenging when you have 39-degree weather and the wind blowing straight in,” Bissonette said. “It kind of destroys your confidence as a hitter. As a team today we just told each other to grind each at-bat out. We don’t pay attention to outside sources like fans and the weather, it’s the same game.”
Baylor got a good performance from Kyle Hill as he allowed one hit in two innings after relieving Bradford. The pitching gave the Bears a chance, but the hitters failed to come through all day.
“I know it’s frustrating for them because they’re trying to have some success, especially on days like today where the conditions are a 20 mph wind blowing straight in,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not ideal but at the same time we need to find a way to compete and just do a better job.”