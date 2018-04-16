Baylor’s baseball team will hit the diamond at Baylor Ballpark on Tuesday for the first time in two weeks, following a seven-game road trip in which the Bears went 3-4.
The Bears (17-17) will host Texas Southern at 6:35 p.m. They haven’t played a home game since beating Lamar, 2-1, on April 3.
Baylor is coming off a successful weekend in which it took two of three games from Memphis. Jimmy Winston (0-0, 1.17 ERA) is set to start against TSU, which hasn’t named a starter.
Texas Southern (16-20) will come into Waco on a five-game winning streak that includes a sweep of Southern University last weekend. The Tigers are 0-5 against Big 12 opponents this year.
After Tuesday’s game, Baylor will turn around and play Arkansas Pine-Bluff (12-16) on Wednesday before facing TCU in a three-game series starting Friday.