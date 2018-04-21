Hayden Kettler stood outside the home dugout after shutting out TCU through six innings and smiled. Baylor baseball had just topped the Horned Frogs, 6-2, Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark to clinch the series victory.
“It’s huge. You always want to do it by winning the first two, especially at home when you have a lot of momentum and everything,” the sophomore pitcher said. “That’s a great team.”
Kettler’s put together a solid performance on the mound as he gave up only five hits with two strikeouts.
“Hayden Kettler had the phenomenal start for us,” Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I’m really happy for him to continue doing that for our pitching staff. He’s just done a phenomenal job allowing the offense to come through and get some runs for him.”
Add Kettler’s performance to that of Cody Bradford’s in the first game of the series against TCU, and Baylor’s starting pitchers now have 15 shutout innings against the Horned Frogs.
But it’s not all the pitchers’ doings getting those zeroes up on the scoreboard. As was the case on Friday, the Bears continued to play solid defensively.
“Defense is something, especially for me as an infielder, it’s a really big deal for us to make sure when pitchers make good pitches that we’re able to defend for them,” Rodriguez said. “That’s something I’ve carried with me everywhere. Watching our guys be able to do that makes it really easy for pitchers to know they can still make some mistakes, and as long as the ball is hit and we have a chance to get to it, we’re going to catch it.”
After the Horned Frogs were retired in order in the first inning, TCU got a runner in scoring position when Johnny Rizer advanced to third. With two outs, Nick Loftin made a great catch at shortstop to snag a high line drive and end the inning without Rizer crossing home plate.
“The difference it makes from a pitching standpoint when your defense is able to go out there and make, not just the routine plays, but make a play to take away a hit,” Kettler said. “That just changes the game. Our defense being able to step up the last month or so and start playing well is huge for our team and one of the reasons why we’re starting to be successful.”
It wasn’t just the defense that eased the load for Kettler and the Baylor pitching staff. Once the Bears started putting up runs, things really started to rock and roll for the Bears.
“With the offense scoring and scoring early, that obviously gives us some confidence rolling forward,” Kettler said. “The game becomes pretty easy once you get a lead and you’ve got good play behind you.”
Baylor got on the board off an error in the bottom of the third before crushing things open the following inning. And the offensive onslaught began with Shea Langeliers as the sophomore catcher hit the first pitch he saw. There was no doubt once the ball left his bat that it was out of the ballpark over the left field wall.
Davion Downey followed that with a double before he scored off an RBI double by Josh Bissonette two batters later. Then it was Bissonette’s turn to score off a sacrifice fly to left field by Nick Loftin.
Baylor added two more runs the next two innings. The first one came as Richard Cunningham walked to get on base before he scored off a wild pitch in the fifth. In the sixth, it was Bissonette who crossed the plate once again, this time off a sacrifice fly to center field by Davis Wendzel.
“I think we had seven or eight walks from the offensive side,” Rodriguez said. “I still think we need to do a better job of executing when we have bases loaded. Like I said, TCU has a phenomenal pitching staff. They do a really good job in those situations. They get guys that throw from all sorts of different arm angles with all sorts of different velocities. I was really happy to be able to score six runs off them. That was pretty good for us.”
TCU finally got on the board in the seventh, but Baylor’s Kyle Hill ended the rally while Joe Heineman and Drew Robinson came out of the bullpen to end the game each with a scoreless inning.
Baylor has now topped TCU in two out of the last three series under Rodriguez. The Bears go for the series sweep at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s huge. It’s a big thing, not only for the school and our team, but for where we’re going to be hopefully in the Big 12 tournament,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully just try to continue winning baseball games. We have some goals that we’re trying to reach, and this definitely helps.”