Baylor baseball’s Richard Cunningham has been named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America, as a third-team selection.
Cunningham, who played designated hitter this season, is the program’s 12th different player to be so honored. He graduated with a 3.83 GPA in finance and currently owns a 3.89 GPA after completing his first year of postgraduate work in business administration.
Cunningham started 55 games in 2018, hitting .342 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs. Athletically, he is a junior, so he is eligible to return for the 2019 season.