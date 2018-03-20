DALLAS — Baylor baseball’s team snatched an early lead with some solid execution, and the bullpen did the job by hanging on late in a 5-2 win over Dallas Baptist on Tuesday night.
The Bears (11-7) built a 5-0 lead, scoring three in the second, one in the third and one more in the fifth when Josh Bissonette stretched out for a solo home run, his third of the season.
Alex Phillips, back from injury, made his first start of the season, an abbreviated outing that still featured some flash, with Phillips striking out four in the first two innings. Jacob Ashkinos kept the theme going with some fire out of the pen, striking out nine Patriot hitters in four shutout innings of relief.
DBU (11-8) made things a little interesting with a pair of runs in the ninth, but Troy Montemayor came on to close out the victory for the Bears.
Baylor will return home this weekend to resume Big 12 play with a three-game series against Kansas.