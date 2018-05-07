Can an eight-day layoff cool down the sizzling Baylor baseball team?
Bear fans will find out on Tuesday, when Baylor returns to the diamond to host Prairie View A&M at 6:35 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark. It’s the first of two games against the visiting Panthers, as the teams will meet at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday as well.
The Bears (26-17) have won 10 straight games, including sweeping weekend series against TCU and Kansas State. They took off last week for final exams.
Prairie View (13-33) has lost four of its past five going into this series with Baylor. It also suffered a 17-5 loss at Baylor on March 26 at Baylor Ballpark.
Freshman left-hander Tyler Thomas (1-2, 2.97 ERA) is slated to start Tuesday’s game on the mound, as well as the Sunday game against Oklahoma State this weekend.