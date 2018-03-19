It’s not often that Baylor University gets to compete against one of their sister Texas Baptist universities. Baylor baseball gets to travel to Dallas to play the Dallas Baptist Patriots Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Bears (10-7, 2-1) have a 2-2 record when visiting another team’s home, while DBU (11-7) is 10-3 at home. The Patriots are regular participants in postseason competition.
Baylor is coming off a weekend series win against conference opponent No. 8 Texas Tech. The Bears took the first two games, and Tech prevented the sweep with a win Sunday.
After the Bears play at DBU, they will host Kansas in a three-game series Friday-Sunday.