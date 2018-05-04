Baylor baseball has this weekend off due to final exams, but Baylor Ballpark will still be hopping on Saturday.
Baylor will host the ninth annual Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic Youth Experience, opening its dugouts to more than 200 local ballplayers from the Little League Challenger Division. And as usual, the BU ballplayers will take part as well, interacting with the kids.
“It’s been so many years now that the seniors who have come up, this has been a regular part of their season since they were freshmen,” said Dustin Johnson, a Waco native who is director of sports marketing for Shriners Hospitals for Children. “For Baylor University, I don’t want to say it’s become an expectation, but it’s just part of what they do.”
This marks the ninth overall year of the event and the seventh that it has involved the Challenger Division players. A total of 15 teams, including 14 from the Waco area and another from Bandera, will play games at Baylor Ballpark throughout the day, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The event is free to the public, but fans will have the opportunity to donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“We’ll collect donations to support the life-saving mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children, and our 22 locations in North America,” Johnson said.
Little League’s Challenger Division gives opportunities to play baseball and softball to children and young adults who have physical and developmental challenges. In Waco, the league has expanded nearly every year it has participated in the Shriners event.
“They’ve gone from six teams to 12 teams to 14 teams, and they just keep growing,” Johnson said. “I believe they’re starting an adult league, which I think is just great.”
Baylor baseball’s partnership with Shriners extends beyond just this event. The Bears have made several visits to the Shriners Hospital in Houston, including at last year’s Houston College Classic.
Baylor will return to Minute Maid Park for the 2019 Shriners Hospital for Children Houston College Classic, along with TCU, Texas A&M, Rice, Houston and Texas State.