The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team closed out the home season in style, defeating No. 3 Azusa Pacific, 286.035 to 278.825, on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (6-0) improved to 37-1 under fourth-year coach Felecia Mulkey.
Toni Bronisevsky, Shayla Moore, Ceara Gray and Kaylee Adams helped the Bears score a perfect 10.00 in heat one of the acro event. Adams also tallied a 10.0 in the six-element pass.
The Bears will look to close out the regular season undefeated when they travel to No. 2 Oregon on April 8.