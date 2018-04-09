Baylor’s top-ranked acrobats and tumbling team capped an undefeated regular season with a win over No. 4 Oregon Sunday night in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon led at halftime, 97.95-97.85 based on their win in the pyramid event, while Baylor won both the compulsory and acro events. Oregon won the toss and tumbling events, leading by .375 going into the team event, the last event of the evening.
That’s when champions step up their game, and the No. 1 Bears (8-0)won the event, 103.00-100.16, taking the overall score by 286.75-284.285. The team event score of 103.0 was the highest recorded by Baylor this season.
Under Felecia Mulkey’s leadership, the Bears have gone 38-1, winning its last 16 meets over the last two years. They will compete in the quarterfinal meet of the NCATAQ National Championships on Thursday, April 26, at Erie, Pennsylvania.