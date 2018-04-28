ERIE, Pa. — As rhythms go, this one was four on the floor.
Baylor’s No. 1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling squad seized its fourth consecutive national championship at the NCATA National Championships on Saturday at Hammermill Center, defeating third-seeded Quinnipiac, 283.360-274.750. It also completed the third undefeated season in the past four years under coach Felecia Mulkey.
The Bears (11-0) were razor-sharp again, winning all six events to maintain the lead throughout the match. Baylor’s scoring total was its highest in its three wins at the NCATAs.
“I’m so, so proud and happy for this team, especially the seniors,” Mulkey said. “Sending them out on a championship note is awesome and they completed a perfect run with four titles in four years. I’m just thrilled for these girls that put in all the hard work throughout the offseason and during the season and to have it pay off like this. This was our goal and here we are, accomplishing it again.”
Speaking of those seniors, Baylor’s veteran group of Allie Alaman, Madison Aldis, Meredith Aldis, Toni Bronisevsky, Jena Fisher, Molly Gibbons, Shayla Moore and Lauren Sturm won a national title in each of their four seasons with the team.
Baylor’s dominance under Mulkey is staggering — the Bears are 41-1 since she arrived from Oregon for the 2015 season. That includes a 12-0 mark at the NCATA event.
“Today for us was just a matter of execution,” Mulkey said. “Quinnipiac is a fantastic team, we knew that, we knew we were going to have to execute, especially in the first half. And they did, they came out swinging. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”