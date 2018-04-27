ERIE, Pa. – One more.
That’s all Baylor’s No. 1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team needs to claim its fourth consecutive national title, as the Bears picked up their third win over Oregon this year in Friday’s NCATA semifinals, 281.410 to 277.725.
Baylor (10-0) moves on to play third-seeded Quinnipiac (7-2) for the national championship at 3 p.m. Central Saturday. The win over Oregon (5-4) improves Baylor to 11-0 at the NCATA National Championships under fourth-year coach Felecia Mulkey.
Baylor killed it in tumbling for a second straight day, setting a new season high in scoring with 58.25 points.
“I’m proud of how these girls fought today. It wasn’t easy and wasn’t our cleanest meet. We did well in acro, which was nice to see, and then tumbled well again,” Mulkey said.