The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling squad will look to close out its regular season with a perfect record when it faces off against No. 2 Oregon at 7 p.m. Central time on Sunday in Eugene, Ore.
The Bears (6-0) will be aiming for their 16th win in a row, dating back to last season. They’ll also be trying for a regular season sweep of the rival Ducks (4-2), who they defeated, 284-280, on Feb. 24 in Waco. Besides Baylor, Oregon also fell by two points to Quinnipiac.
Baylor is led by junior Kaylee Adams, a four-time national player of the week this season.