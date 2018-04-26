ERIE, Pa. – Breaking away with a dominant tumbling performance, the top-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team rolled over eighth-seeded Converse, 277.535 to 260.905, in Thursday’s opening round of the NCATA Championships at the Hammermill Center.
Baylor (9-0) moves on to the semifinals for the fifth straight year, and will face fourth-seeded Oregon at 6 p.m. Central time Friday. The Bears have defeated the Ducks in each of the last three NCATA championship matches.
“Today was a nice win, and it was good to see us tumble well,” Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey said. “That said, I know we can and will do better.”
Baylor opened by winning the compulsory event, 38.15-34.225. The Bears won by a two-point margin in acro and one point in pyramid and toss before pulling away in tumbling, 58.15-51.775, then closing out with a strong team routine.
Friday’s other semifinal will pit Azusa Pacific and Quinnipiac.