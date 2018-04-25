Baylor may be the three-time defending national champion in acrobatics and tumbling, but the gap between the Bears and the rest of the country is getting smaller.
Felecia Mulkey thinks that’s a good thing.
The Baylor coach naturally wants the top-seeded Bears (8-0) to give it everything they’ve got and go for a fourth consecutive title at this week’s National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association Championships in Erie, Pa.. But Mulkey also considers herself an ambassador for this developing sport, and in that vein she appreciates the rise in competition.
“It really is (exciting). At the end of the day, I’m going to put my Baylor hat on and we’re going to compete with everything we have,” Mulkey said. “What you’re seeing is you’re seeing the playing field leveled, and I think that’s great for the sport.”
This much is a certainty: For the first time in four years, it won’t be Oregon versus Baylor in the NCATA final. That’s because the Ducks (4-3) enter the event as the four seed, so the only matchup in which they could face Baylor would be in the semifinals.
“Back when I was at Oregon, we used to see Baylor in the semifinals quite a bit, because Baylor was usually fourth or fifth in the rankings,” Mulkey said. “So, it will definitely be a different championship meet than it has been the past three years.”
Yet if all goes according to Mulkey’s plan, the end result will be the same. Under her direction, Baylor remains the gold standard in the sport. Six of the Bears’ eight wins this year have come against other qualifiers in the NCATA field.
The Bears last competed on April 8 at Oregon, where they closed the regular season with a two-point victory. Since then, they’ve spent time “cleaning up” and “tightening up” their routines, Mulkey said, in order to be shinier than a new iPhone screen at nationals.
She singled out juniors Kaylee Adams and Bailey Hollier and sophomore Joie Hensley as athletes to watch, given the way they’ve practiced in recent weeks. But on the whole, the entire team is ready to flex its muscle.
“Another piece of that is just a tribute to our strength and conditioning staff,” Mulkey said. “We are stronger than we’ve ever been. We’re by far the strongest team in the country.”
Considering that, the Bears shouldn’t have much problem hoisting another national championship trophy over their heads, right?
Maybe, maybe not. Mulkey just knows they’re going to come to work.
“If you were on the bus with us right now, there is zero pressure for them to win a national championship,” she said. “It’s like they don’t even realize we’re going to the national championship, they’re just relaxed. And not in a bad, overconfident way. It’s more that they flip the switch when it’s time, which has been one of our mottos.”
Bear Facts
The NCATAs will feature a new format for the individual competition this year. The top four scorers in each heat on the first day of the team event will qualify for Saturday night’s individual competition, along with several at-large qualifiers from the teams that didn’t make the national field. … Baylor’s Kaylee Adams is a five-time NCATA player of the week this year. … Baylor’s opening match will be against eighth-seeded Converse at 4 p.m. Central on Thursday.