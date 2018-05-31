The Big 12 announced kickoff and TV times for three Baylor football games in the 2018 season.
Baylor’s Sept. 1 season opener against Abilene Christian will begin at 7 p.m. on FSN at McLane Stadium.
On Sept. 15, the Baylor-Duke game at McLane Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. on FS1. Baylor’s Thursday night Oct. 25 game against West Virginia in Morgantown will kick off at 6 p.m. central time on FS1.
Game times for Baylor’s other nine games will be set at later dates.
Beckham named BU hunt seat coach
Baylor has named Marlena Beckham as its full-time hunt seat equestrian coach after serving as interim coach this spring.
“I am very excited to have Coach Beckham permanently joining our staff here at Baylor,” said Baylor equestrian head coach Casie Maxwell. “She did an outstanding job with our team this spring, coming in mid-year and making things work the best she could for a short period of time. I think she is eager to put her stamp on the program and help us to elevate our team back onto a competitive platform where it should be.”
Baylor hasn’t yet named a replacement for western riding coach Cindy Walquist who recently left the staff.
Midway playing in Cotton Bowl showcase
The Midway football team will face Mansfield Lake Ridge in the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 in Dallas.
The Panthers are among eight Class 6A teams competing in the showcase. Cedar Hill faces Denton Guyer at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Two games will be held Sept. 8 with Lake Highlands facing Plano East at 10 a.m. and Sachse playing Euless Trinity at 1:30 p.m.