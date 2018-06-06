Baylor baseball’s Nick Loftin was honored as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced on Wednesday.
Loftin started 53 games for the Bears, splitting time between shortstop and left field. He hit .306 with 52 runs, 68 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs, 36 RBIs and five stolen bases. He gives Baylor back-to-back honorees on the Freshman All-American Team for the first time since 2006-07. Catcher Shea Langeliers was honored last year.
Mike Denn golf tournament June 16
The 12th annual Mike Denn golf tournament will be held June 16 beginning at 2 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek.
The tournament will feature four-person scramble teams with an entree fee of $300 per team. Prizes will be given to the first, eighth, 15th and 22nd-place teams along with closest to the pin and longest drive.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Mike Denn scholarship and the Linda and Craig Schlottmann scholarship. For more information call Audra or Matt Denn at 254-379-3374, Melanie Rebando at 979-412-6236 or Kathy Groppel at 817-688-1901.
Baylor golf signee leading Byron Nelson Junior Championship
DALLAS — Baylor golf signee Brandon Hoff leads the way after two rounds of the Byron Nelson Junior Tournament, holding a one-stroke lead at Lakewood Country Club.
Hoff made the turn at 3-over in Wednesday’s second round, yet with the help of his brother, who is caddying for him, he managed to come in to the clubhouse with a 1-under 70. That score, combined a 67 in the opening round, puts him at 5-under 137 for the tourney, just ahead of Jansen Smith of San Angelo (66-72-138).
Hoff made a 50-foot birdie putt on hole No. 14, the start of four straight birdies.
“I’ve struggled in the past and one thing that I try to do is never quit. It’s kind of my family motto. I knew there were plenty of holes left to make it up,” said Hoff, a recent graduate of Austin Vandergrift High School.
The final round of the Byron Nelson Junior Championship starts at 8 a.m. Thursday.