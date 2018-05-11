An alleged kidnapping of a student from Provident Heights Elementary School almost prompted an Amber Alert on Friday evening, but the girl was returned safely to family members shortly before the alert was set to be issued, Waco Independent School District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
Chyna Deckard, a family member of the student, came to the school to have lunch with the student, then left the school with the student, despite not being authorized to sign her out, DeBeer said. The Waco ISD Police Department got involved once officials learned Deckard had signed the student out, he said.
“Our police department worked to locate the family member and child and was able to reunite the child with the family who the child was supposed to be with,” he said.
DeBeer said after the child was initially reported missing, Waco ISD started gathering information for a possible Amber Alert. Shortly before the alert was scheduled to be released to the public, the child was found.
Waco ISD police arrested Deckard on a felony charge of aggravated kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, under two ounces.
Bond information was not available Friday night.
Promotion of prostitution case
A 24-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for instructing a woman how to solicit sex through online advertisements and set up sex acts for payments within the last year, an arrest affidavit states.
Shaquandrea Michelle Robinson, of Waco, was arrested following a Waco police investigation about human trafficking allegations dating back to November 2017. During that investigation, detectives learned Robinson solicited another woman for the purpose of prostitution, the affidavit states.
“Ms. Robinson gave (the woman) explicit instructions on how to and what to post on Backpage and other online application(s) to solicit ‘Johns’ for the exchange of sexual acts with another person for compensation,” the affidavit states.
Detectives believed Robinson also organized the online postings of the woman and arranged work with men who were paying her for sex, the affidavit states. In February, police learned Robinson also gave the woman instructions for pricing for sex acts during the arrangements.
Police arrested Robinson on a state jail felony charge of promotion of prostitution. While she was being held on the prostitution charge, police added an additional state jail felony charge of use or possession of fraudulent identification cards on Friday.
According the arrest affidavit, Waco police found four identification cards that did not belong to Robinson in her possession while they were conducting the human trafficking investigation. Police reported that Robinson were using the identification cards to benefit her financially.
She remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday. Her original bond was listed a $3,000.
Suspected car burglary, chase
Two Houston men were arrested Friday after a suspected car burglary and subsequent chase that ended in a crash and foot pursuit, Woodway Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Larry Adams said.
Woodway police were called to a report of a car burglary at South Bosque Elementary School, 1 Wickson Road, at about 1 p.m., after a driver returned there from a local bank, Adams said. The driver left their car before at least one man got into the car.
“Nothing was taken, but the suspects got into the vehicle, and the officer learned that this victim had just come from the bank,” Adams said. “The officers suspected that this was a person or persons setting up on banks and following people, looking for cash bags.”
Police went to local banks to look for evidence connected to the incident and found a suspicious vehicle at Extraco Bank, 200 Hewitt Drive. Two men, Robert Simmons, 27, and Reginald Lewis, 20, were in the car and fled from officers, Adams said.
The officer pursued the car down Highway 84 to the exit for Texas Central Parkway, where the car, driven by Simmons, struck an SUV, Adams said. The SUV flipped onto its side, he said.
“That driver wasn’t hurt and he was able to crawl out,” Adams said. “At the same it, it disabled the suspects’ vehicle and then the two suspects fled on foot.”
Simmons and Lewis ran through a field toward Old Hewitt Drive and Imperial Drive, Adams said. Officers chased the pair on foot and were able to capture both men.
No one was injured in the pursuit. Both suspects were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center as a precautionary measure. They were later taken to McLennan County Jail.
Simmons was arrested on charges of evading in a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for striking the SUV during the chase, Adams said. Lewis was arrested on a charge of evading arrest on foot.
Bond information was not available for both men. Adams said the investigation of the car burglary remains ongoing, and other charges may be forthcoming.