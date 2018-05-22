AUSTIN — A Hispanic former sheriff from Dallas won a Democratic primary runoff for governor Tuesday night to become the first openly gay and Latina gubernatorial nominee in Texas history.
Lupe Valdez advanced despite losing the support of some Hispanic activists over her record on immigration and will be a heavy underdog against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat for governor in nearly 30 years.
Valdez’s victory over Andrew White, the son of a former Texas governor, was among a small slate of primary runoffs that unfolded with little fanfare in Texas, which remains shaken by a high school shooting that killed 10 people just as early voting ended last week.
A full primary election roundup is available at wacotrib.com.
Water restrictions
SAN ANTONIO — Some South Texas cities have started restricting water usage due to dropping Edwards Aquifer levels amid drought conditions.
The Edwards Aquifer Authority on Monday announced Stage 1 pumping restrictions after the 10-day average level of an index well dropped below the minimum 660 feet .
Permit holders in Bexar County, including San Antonio, plus Atascosa, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties must reduce their authorized pumping.
The San Antonio Water System, with no drought restrictions since October, will allow outdoor watering only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m. one day per week, based on street addresses. Watering days begin and end at midnight.
San Marcos begins similar restrictions Sunday.
Experts say lack of rain and above-average temperatures are putting pressure on groundwater sources across the U.S. Southern Plains.
Death penalty sought
DALLAS — A prosecutor says a man accused of killing a Dallas police officer at a Home Depot store and seriously injuring two others should be sentenced to death.
Armando Luis Juarez was indicted Tuesday on capital murder, attempted capital murder and other charges in the April 24 shooting. Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson subsequently announced she would seek the death penalty.
Authorities say Juarez was being detained as a shoplifting suspect when he pulled a handgun and shot two police officers and a store security officer.
Officer Rogelio Santander died April 25.
The second officer, Crystal Almeida , and Home Depot employee Scott Painter were wounded.
Juarez is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Juvenile sex assaults
WASHINGTON — Senators have introduced sweeping, bipartisan legislation aimed at fixing the failures in juvenile justice in the U.S. military and its schools, as revealed by an Associated Press investigation into child-on-child sexual assaults on base.
AP found that many of the nearly 700 cases it documented over 10 years languished in the federal legal system, which on most bases has authority to prosecute civilian crimes.
One bill sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn of Texas would require the military to transfer that legal power to local authorities, who typically are more experienced handling juveniles. The requirement would apply only to installations on U.S. soil.
The bill introduced Monday also would require the military to submit yearly reports on juvenile felonies. The AP found the Pentagon did little to track child-on-child sex assaults.
Travis County fraud
AUSTIN — Authorities say seven people have been arrested, including some employed by the Travis County tax assessor’s office, for participating in a fraudulent scheme that involved issuing Texas license plates.
State and county officials said Monday that the seven face charges that include engaging in organized crime, forgery and bribery.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Robbie Barrera says she wasn’t certain just how many of the seven were employees of the county office.
The investigation began in March. Authorities have not specified the criminal activity involving the license plates.
Travis County Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Elfant said earlier that an internal audit resulted in investigators serving search warrants and arresting “multiple employees.”
Elfant said he was “appalled and extremely disappointed that members of my staff have been implicated in fraudulent activities.”