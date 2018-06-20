Police charged a man Wednesday who they believe was driving in a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead last week.
Jason Lamar Davis, 26, of Moody, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid, according to a news release from Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. Davis also was arrested Tuesday on charges of failure to pay child support.
Ricky Wilkerson died after he was hit while riding a bicycle at North 15th Street and Waco Drive on Friday, and the driver of the vehicle that hit him fled the scene, police said at the time. As police investigated, they got a Crime Stoppers tip that Davis was the driver, Swanton said. Accident reconstruction detectives were then able to locate the truck and identify Davis as the driver.
“This arrest shows how important the relationship between the police department and its citizens truly is,” Swanton wrote in the press release.
Davis remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Completed bond information was not immediately available.
Fugitive hiding
A wanted woman was arrested Tuesday morning, along with a second woman who tried to help her hide in a Waco motel room, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
About 9:30 a.m., a Waco Street Crimes officer saw a car at the Astro Motel, 3416 S. Interstate 35, that the officer knew was being driven by Dakota Madison Workman, 19, of Waco. Workman was wanted on possession of heroin and driving with an invalid license warrants.
The officer verified Workman was at the motel and went to the door, Swanton said. Several people were in the room, but Bronwyn Josphine Snodgrass, 20, of Waco, refused to let the officer inside and helped Workman hide, he said.
After the officer went to the front office to verify who was in the room, Workman was able to get out of the room and run from the motel, Swanton said. The officer ran after her and was able to stop and arrest her, he said.
Snodgrass was also arrested on a third-degree felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a known felon. She was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Wednesday with bond listed at $3,000.
Workman was booked into McLennan County Jail on two Class A misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest. She was also being held on two warrants charging possession of heroin and driving with an invalid license. She remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $15,000.