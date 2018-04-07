Photos from Mission Waco banquet 28 min ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Patrick Baldwin, Angie Bridgeman Buy Now Janie Lopez, Robert Lopez Buy Now Vincent Hartfield, Cindy Julian Buy Now Blake Jimenez, Amy Jimenez Buy Now Jennifer Ables, Josh Ables Buy Now Alicia Stringer, Rvey Stringer Buy Now Tritne Jorgenson, Joseph Jorgenson Buy Now Leigh Saxon, Lilla Dorvee Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Photos by Melissa Lasater Get Waco Trib headlines in your email, daily — sign up here Facebook Twitter Email Print Save What's Happening Rivers swell as wet storm moves through Northern California 1 killed in fire at Trump Tower in New York After tense showdown, Brazil's da Silva in police custody Latest: Yosemite Valley may reopen Sunday following storm Pressure, tempers up in push for Kansas school aid increase Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Apr 7 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening with Waco Civic Theatre shadowcast Sat, Apr 7, 2018 Apr 8 Heart of Texas Airshow with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Sun, Apr 8, 2018 Apr 8 Pre-Groovy Awards showcase Sun, Apr 8, 2018 Apr 8 CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish Sun, Apr 8, 2018 Apr 9 Open mic night at Klassy Glass Mon, Apr 9, 2018 More events Local Ads MARKETING ShopBrazos Haught Air Conditioning Inc l Rheem Pro Partner l Waco TX 6516 Depot Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-666-1212 Coupons Ridgecrest Retirement Center 1900 W State Highway 6, Woodway, TX 76712 254-776-9681 America Roofing & Construction | Home & Commercial Renovation | Waco TX 1124 S 29th St, Waco, TX 76711 254-757-1625 Move Waco | Moving Services | Waco, TX 437 Bellaire Dr, Woodway, TX 76712 254-366-9795 Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning l Waco TX 5505 N State Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712 254-227-5497 Currently Open Coupons Epiphany Dermatology l Skin Care & More l Waco TX 7106 Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76712 254-537-1265 Coupons Find a local business