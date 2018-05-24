Photos from Family Health Center Gala 25 min ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Lessia Davis, Brad Davis Buy Now Denise Martindale, Tim Martindale Buy Now Sharon Shields, Carolyn Nicholson Buy Now Shane Sanders, Janet Sanders Buy Now Laura Clifton, Bill Clifton Buy Now Esther Claus, Dave Claus Buy Now Bill Baufer, Judy Baufer Buy Now Hilery Gill, John Gill Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Photos by Jose Yau Get Waco Trib headlines in your email, daily — sign up here Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Today's Deals loading... More trending Trending Six months. 5,500 miles. One ocean. Ben Lecomte wants to be first to swim across Pacific. +4 'I’d rather wear out than rust out': 80-year-old Nebraska woman uses lawn mowing business for exercise, therapy After an epic hurricane season in 2017, NOAA says this one will probably be closer to normal +11 Review: Action-comedy spinoff 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' stars everyone's favorite space cowboy What's Happening Police: 2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; suspect dead Asian shares lower as NKorea cancellation adds uncertainty Kansas water park to open for season with 11 rides closed N. Korea keeps hopes of talks alive after Trump cancellation Cyclone Mekunu to be 'extremely severe' on landfall in Oman Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events May 25 Brothers & Others (bluegrass) Fri, May 25, 2018 May 25 “James and the Giant Peach” - Christian Youth Theater Fri, May 25, 2018 May 25 Brian & Jeremy Fri, May 25, 2018 May 25 Bobby Dean & Timeless Country (country) Fri, May 25, 2018 May 25 “Bare” - Theatre Uncovered Fri, May 25, 2018 More events Local Ads PRACO PAWN SHOP MASTERLUBE PRACO PAWN SHOP ShopBrazos Oakwood Cemetery 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76706 254-754-1631 Website Move Waco | Moving Services | Waco, TX 437 Bellaire Dr, Woodway, TX 76712 254-366-9795 Website Texas Tech University at Waco | Bachelor Degree Programs | Waco TX 1400 College Drive, Waco, TX 76708 806-834-3692 Website Window World of Waco 6906 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-751-0008 Website Coupons America Roofing & Construction | Home & Commercial Renovation | Waco TX 1124 S 29th St, Waco, TX 76711 254-757-1625 Website Waco Electrolysis & Beauty Enhancement 112 S 35th St. , Waco, TX 76710 254-709-1347 Currently Open Website Find a local business