Tesla’s Cafe
and Coffee Pub
1316 Washington Ave.
254-224-6489
On Facebook, Instagram and at teslascafe.com
Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays (brunch only)
Price: $
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Beer and wine, including local draft beers and area wines.
On the menu: Egg-based dishes and breakfast burritos for breakfast. Lunch and dinner menu features homemade pita sandwiches stuffed with brisket, pork or chicken; chicken, tuna and egg salad; salads; and barbecue/smoked meats plates.
Good to know: Customer favorite is the Gaufres de Liège waffle, a cakelike waffle topped with fruit and whipped cream, which often sells out. Menu specials shared on Facebook and Instagram.
Restaurant origin: Owners Margaret Smelser and Heath Collard opened Tesla’s Cafe on Christmas Eve, 2017, in the historic 131-year-old Sturgis House.
Dos Mundos
Spud Shack
2515 Clay Ave.
254-224-6522
On Facebook, Instagram
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays
Price: $
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No
On the menu: Baked potatoes with 13 combinations of toppings including barbecue, chicken and vegetables; rib wraps, brisket tacos.
Good to know: Customer favorites include the Big Papi, a baked potato topped with brisket, ribs and sausage; the Smoke Pile, a stack of barbecue ribs; and rib wraps.
Restaurant origin: Owners Cyrus and Veronica Evans began with a food truck in March 2017, moving to the present location in November.
Bella Luna Italian Bistro
5804 Bosque Blvd.
254-751-1983
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price: $-$$
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Yes. Full bar.
On the menu: Steaks, seafood, chicken, pasta, pizza.
Good to know: Customer favorites include the salmon piccata, red snapper and steaks.
Restaurant origin: Owner Edmond Metalia opened his restaurant in the former Chili’s building Feb. 5.
koKo Ramen
1117 Speight Ave., behind Dancing Bear Pub
254-401-1455
On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $-$$
Takeout: Yes
Alcohol: No, but available at Dancing Bear Pub
On the menu: Tonkotsu (pork-based broth) and miso (chicken-based broth) ramen, steamed pork and beef buns, beef lemongrass skewers, edame.
Good to know: Guess Family Barbecue supplies the smoked brisket and pork rib meat used in the ramen. Vegetarian options to be added later. Japanese sodas and green tea also available.
Restaurant origin: Owned by Reid Guess of Guess Family Barbecue, koKo Ramen opened Jan. 8 under Cade Mercer as operator.
Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Connection
Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street
254-867-4868
waco.tstc.edu/about/culinarydiningwaco
Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through April 20
Price: $ (see guide below)
Takeout: Yes
On the menu: Menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert. Beverages include soft drinks, tea, coffee and specialty coffees.
Good to know: Patrons who wish to dine in should arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Seating is limited and reservations are suggested. Customers can order a meal to go at the counter.
Dining schedule:
April 6, 11 and 13: Chef’s choice
April 18 and 20: Live action buffet
1102 Bubble Tea and Coffee Secret Garden
804 S. Seventh St., Suite 103
754-1102
On Facebook and Yelp
Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays
Price: $
Takeout: Yes
Alcohol: No
On the menu: Milk tea, tea (black, oolong, green), ice-blend drinks, smoothies, coffee, Italian sodas, drinkable sorbets.
Good to know: Hot pot milk tea offerings allow customers to choose flavor and toppings. Light-bulb milk tea served in light bulb-shaped glassware. Plant pod ice cream shaped to resemble plant pods.
Restaurant origin: Owner Huy Hong, whose family operates another location in Arlington, opened the Waco store in early January.
Milo Biscuit Company
Near Pinewood Roasters, 2223 Austin Ave., Mondays-Saturdays.
Near The Wine Shoppe, 1800 Austin Ave., Wednesdays-Saturdays .
300-8620
On Facebook and at milowaco.com
Hours: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. mornings, 5-9 p.m. evenings. Times subject to change.
Price: $ for mornings, $-$$ for evenings
Takeout: Yes
Alcohol: No, but alcohol served at The Wine Shoppe.
On the menu: Morning menu features locally sourced, biscuit-based sandwiches featuring pork, sausage, bacon, chicken, turkey or ground beef. Evening menu will change often with such items as gourmet burgers and short ribs, vegetable dishes and sides.
Good to know: Menu items emphasize local sourcing whenever possible, high quality food, seasonal offerings and creative recipes.
Restaurant origin: Owner and chef Corey McEntyre is moving his Milo Biscuit Company food truck to new locations after two years of operation at Magnolia Market at the Silos. His Milo restaurant at 1020 Franklin Avenue is expected to open in early 2018.
Mi Jalisco Grill #2
800 S. Seventh St., Suite 1
339-1226
On Facebook and at mijaliscogrill2.com
Hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends
Price: $
Takeout: Yes. Drive-through service also available.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, quesadillas, burritos, gorditas, seafood.
Good to know: Customer favorites include huevos rancheros and the parrillada mix.
Restaurant origin: Owner Salvador Leon, who uses family recipes in his restaurants, opened his second Mi Jalisco Grill in November.