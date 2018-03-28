Tesla’s Cafe

and Coffee Pub

1316 Washington Ave.

254-224-6489

On Facebook, Instagram and at teslascafe.com

Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays (brunch only)

Price: $

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Beer and wine, including local draft beers and area wines.

On the menu: Egg-based dishes and breakfast burritos for breakfast. Lunch and dinner menu features homemade pita sandwiches stuffed with brisket, pork or chicken; chicken, tuna and egg salad; salads; and barbecue/smoked meats plates.

Good to know: Customer favorite is the Gaufres de Liège waffle, a cakelike waffle topped with fruit and whipped cream, which often sells out. Menu specials shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Restaurant origin: Owners Margaret Smelser and Heath Collard opened Tesla’s Cafe on Christmas Eve, 2017, in the historic 131-year-old Sturgis House.

Dos Mundos

Spud Shack

2515 Clay Ave.

254-224-6522

On Facebook, Instagram

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays

Price: $

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No

On the menu: Baked potatoes with 13 combinations of toppings including barbecue, chicken and vegetables; rib wraps, brisket tacos.

Good to know: Customer favorites include the Big Papi, a baked potato topped with brisket, ribs and sausage; the Smoke Pile, a stack of barbecue ribs; and rib wraps.

Restaurant origin: Owners Cyrus and Veronica Evans began with a food truck in March 2017, moving to the present location in November.

Bella Luna Italian Bistro

5804 Bosque Blvd.

254-751-1983

On Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Price: $-$$

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Yes. Full bar.

On the menu: Steaks, seafood, chicken, pasta, pizza.

Good to know: Customer favorites include the salmon piccata, red snapper and steaks.

Restaurant origin: Owner Edmond Metalia opened his restaurant in the former Chili’s building Feb. 5.

koKo Ramen

1117 Speight Ave., behind Dancing Bear Pub

254-401-1455

On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $-$$

Takeout: Yes

Alcohol: No, but available at Dancing Bear Pub

On the menu: Tonkotsu (pork-based broth) and miso (chicken-based broth) ramen, steamed pork and beef buns, beef lemongrass skewers, edame.

Good to know: Guess Family Barbecue supplies the smoked brisket and pork rib meat used in the ramen. Vegetarian options to be added later. Japanese sodas and green tea also available.

Restaurant origin: Owned by Reid Guess of Guess Family Barbecue, koKo Ramen opened Jan. 8 under Cade Mercer as operator.

Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Connection

Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street

254-867-4868

waco.tstc.edu/about/culinarydiningwaco

Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through April 20

Price: $ (see guide below)

Takeout: Yes

On the menu: Menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert. Beverages include soft drinks, tea, coffee and specialty coffees.

Good to know: Patrons who wish to dine in should arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Seating is limited and reservations are suggested. Customers can order a meal to go at the counter.

Dining schedule:

April 6, 11 and 13: Chef’s choice

April 18 and 20: Live action buffet

1102 Bubble Tea and Coffee Secret Garden

804 S. Seventh St., Suite 103

754-1102

On Facebook and Yelp

Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays

Price: $

Takeout: Yes

Alcohol: No

On the menu: Milk tea, tea (black, oolong, green), ice-blend drinks, smoothies, coffee, Italian sodas, drinkable sorbets.

Good to know: Hot pot milk tea offerings allow customers to choose flavor and toppings. Light-bulb milk tea served in light bulb-shaped glassware. Plant pod ice cream shaped to resemble plant pods.

Restaurant origin: Owner Huy Hong, whose family operates another location in Arlington, opened the Waco store in early January.

Milo Biscuit Company

Near Pinewood Roasters, 2223 Austin Ave., Mondays-Saturdays.

Near The Wine Shoppe, 1800 Austin Ave., Wednesdays-Saturdays .

300-8620

On Facebook and at milowaco.com

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. mornings, 5-9 p.m. evenings. Times subject to change.

Price: $ for mornings, $-$$ for evenings

Takeout: Yes

Alcohol: No, but alcohol served at The Wine Shoppe.

On the menu: Morning menu features locally sourced, biscuit-based sandwiches featuring pork, sausage, bacon, chicken, turkey or ground beef. Evening menu will change often with such items as gourmet burgers and short ribs, vegetable dishes and sides.

Good to know: Menu items emphasize local sourcing whenever possible, high quality food, seasonal offerings and creative recipes.

Restaurant origin: Owner and chef Corey McEntyre is moving his Milo Biscuit Company food truck to new locations after two years of operation at Magnolia Market at the Silos. His Milo restaurant at 1020 Franklin Avenue is expected to open in early 2018.

Mi Jalisco Grill #2

800 S. Seventh St., Suite 1

339-1226

On Facebook and at mijaliscogrill2.com

Hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends

Price: $

Takeout: Yes. Drive-through service also available.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, quesadillas, burritos, gorditas, seafood.

Good to know: Customer favorites include huevos rancheros and the parrillada mix.

Restaurant origin: Owner Salvador Leon, who uses family recipes in his restaurants, opened his second Mi Jalisco Grill in November.