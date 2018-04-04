Good medicine
Just a comment: I loved the last sentence or so of Sunday’s editorial, “Easter great time for new resolve in life, faith.” The main reason I don’t attend church but nonetheless have a rich, deep spiritual belief: I’ve met too many people in church who do not follow the tenets of a Christian life. And, as I’ve been told (as an excuse?), “We are all sinners.” True as that may be, love of fellow man and “do unto others” as in the Golden Rule is not high on their beliefs. Sometime it’s more like, “Don’t do as I do, do as I say.”
Also, concerning all of the current focus on “medication” abuse and subsequent heroin addiction, these medications were hyped by the pharmacological companies to physicians who initially believed the lies. Some of the doctors in the Veterans Affairs system who recognized the potential addiction (at least as I know in Waco) tried to curtail dosages and times available for their patients or even just switch them to a less addictive medication (that ironically was more effective in its stated purpose). Unfortunately, veterans would contact a government representative, complain about their “treatment” and then the representative would contact the VA. Lo and behold, the patients would be returned to the problem medication.
Most governmental agencies are intimidated by this kind of rebuke, except possibly the U.S. Post Office.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
Selling churches short
I was surprised to find such a poorly sourced, narrow-minded letter in the Trib as the one written by Todd Hardcastle. Your standards are usually higher than that. Mr. Hardcastle quotes a single source to counter retired Baylor professor Gayle Avant’s earlier column on the financial support given local community endeavors from the budgets of Waco congregations. The 4 percent figure Mr. Hardcastle quotes does not reflect the true financial impact. The 47 percent he lists as salary for clergy and paid staff includes grief counseling, community/hospital visits and multiplicity of personal services. The budgets also provide space for Alcoholics Anonymous, Meals on Wheels, Special Needs ministries, neighborhood associations and countless other provisions of space for the needs of our/any community, free of charge.
As to his charge of 5 percent for international support, Mr. Hardcastle would do well to research the actual figures of the international activities of the mission boards of all denominations. As a United Methodist, I know that the disaster relief of UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) delivers 100 percent of the dollars donated for a specific disaster to that ministry. All administrative costs are borne by the general church.
If anyone believes as Mr. Hardcastle does, I would suggest the best course of action is to leave the recliner and put some sweat equity in a local ministry.
Pat Stroman, Waco