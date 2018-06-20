Crisis over a mole hill
“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” Those words were spoken by Rahm Emanuel, current Democratic mayor of Chicago and former White House chief of staff during the first Obama administration, on Nov. 19, 2008, even before President Obama had assumed office. Considering its frequent application, one could assume that this is the mission statement of the Democratic Party.
The much sought-after political advantage works as well whether a true crisis or one manufactured by the party — one in which a mole hill is heaped up into a mountain range through clever public relations management and the able assistance of a compliant and complicit news media.
Most recent example: the present national anxiety attack and selective outrage over the federal government’s temporary separation of children and their alleged parents allegedly seeking asylum on our southern border. I can just imagine Rahm’s reaction: “Nice ‘crisis’ we have here fellas; it’d be a shame to waste it.” To which the recently converted religious zealots among Democrats and their media allies say, “Amen!!”
Sammy McLarty, Waco
Have you no shame?
I cannot find the words to describe how I feel. Babies, toddlers, young children have been taken from their parents and, without a plan to return them, have been placed in temporary shelters in Texas. This is amidst 100-plus-degree heat and children without their mothers. It is possible that either the adults or the children could be returned to a country without the other.
Our current administration is holding them as pawns for a border wall that no one wants! Trump and his groupies are without shame as they continue this plan.
They need to be removed from office and replaced with responsible, empathetic, moral adults who can relate to loving and caring for children. Pray for our nation.
Sharon Chandler, Hewitt