Nation in tatters
Having been born and raised in this great country of ours some 80 years ago, I am amazed at the depth of hypocrisy, meanness and out-and-out racial bias we are currently seeing in the Trump administration. After the debacle of separating little children from immigrant parents seeking asylum on our borderlands and blocking refugees from legally entering our nation for fear they might be criminals, one must express astonishment when the secretary of state issues a Statement of Commemoration for World Refugee Day, touting the State Department’s commitment to helping refugees. The statement — which praises its own “tireless efforts” in helping refugees and other persecuted people — is the insult to end all insults!
We as Americans deserve and demand more than this. We are crossing the line into the Nazi era, which was destroyed by “the Greatest Generation.” We cannot allow this cancer to grow.
Secretary Pompeo, you should be ashamed to have drafted and released this statement in light of the actions your administration is currently engaged in at the border. May we all stand together for fair and humane treatment of all people and their families. It is what we are all about.
Tom Lupfer Sr., Woodway
Nation not in tatters
Please do not publish any more editorials like the one you set forth on Flag Day. You are wrong, our nation is not in tatters.
The United States of America offers the greatest freedoms of religion, speech, press and assembly of any nation that has ever existed. Please see the Bill of Rights and subsequent amendments.
This nation has the strongest and best-trained military in existence. Our military is comprised of countless dedicated and talented individuals who risk their lives daily to protect your freedom. (After retiring after 26 years in the Navy and Naval Reserve, including carrier and Vietnam duty, this is not something I have to guess about. In the military this is called close observation.)
The economy of the United States of America is the most creative, productive, resilient and competitive of any nation or country that has ever existed at any time.
The educational system of the nation provides the greatest opportunity for achievement to the largest and most democratic demographic, whether citizen or non-citizen, in the world.
Return to item one above, and read again.
If you cannot understand that the challenges facing the United States of America today are but small waves on the surface of a deep ocean of freedom, I suggest you return to history class. See especially, World War I (war of my father), World War II (war of my uncles and other relatives). If still not convinced, see Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, etc.
Charles DeVere Cook, Waco