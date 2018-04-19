Two debate Burleson
I found Blake Burleson’s April 7 argument for gun control [“Are local students justified in wondering why adults fail them amid gun violence?”] disappointing. Scholarship cultivates the mind; we do not practice rhetoric to harness public hysteria. That is Machiavelli’s politics. Our craft should improve those on whom we practice, not increase their vulnerability to irrational passions.
If you fear that your child will be murdered in a mass shooting at school, you are irrational. Deaths in school shootings are astoundingly rare: As Axios reports, there have been 122 deaths in American school shootings since Columbine in 1999. That’s all. Now, having an irrational fear does not make you bad or stupid, it makes you human — all too human. I drove across four states for a conference recently because I fear flying. I’m no better than anyone.
Though often harmless, irrationality can have costs and “decision theorists” enjoy pointing them out. For example, state lotteries are often called “taxes on the mathematically illiterate” because, between 2003 and 2017, only 175 people won the Powerball Jackpot. What does this make fear of school shootings? Political power over the mathematically illiterate? Criminologist James Fox of Northwestern crunched available data for NPR and determined that by 2015 the rate of gunshot victims in schools stood at 0.15 per million. That’s just above a one-in-10 million chance. Consider that your odds of being killed by a shark are 1 in 3,748,076 and being struck by lightning is 1 in 1,083,000 per year.
In truth, children are far safer at school than at home. A Brown University study determined that an average of 500 kids are murdered by their own parents every year. These are horrific but rare crimes, and school shootings are even less frequent. I’m sure a good argument for gun control can be found, but non est hic.
Rob Reed, Waco
***
Thank you, Blake Burleson, for speaking out for gun restrictions. It is a question of priorities! We as adults must keep our school children and teachers safer. Of course, we pray for their safety, but still we can’t stand by and let legislators backed by the NRA control our school safety. If they won’t listen, get rid of them!
Joanne Hueske, Moody
Digging up dirt
It’s been awhile since I’ve written. I retired and moved. I’m a person who believes in results, so I’ve been waiting to see if my vote was worth the effort. Mr. Trump wasn’t my first choice but Mrs. Clinton was my last.
I just want to tell Richard Turner [Letters, March 31] that a party that spends all its resources on digging up dirt may just find some old rotten remnants of past Democrats. If the only reason you can give the voters to vote for Democrats in the mid-terms is to impeach “45,” extinction is the future of the far left. I say good riddance, but we still need the “old” Democrats I remember from my youth.
Replacing the donkey with a pick and shovel is only good if you intend to plant seed, not just dig up dirt.
William Breganm, McGregor