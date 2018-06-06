King Trump: 2 views
I am not an attorney and I have never aspired to stand on that lofty pedestal of law and look down on those beneath me. The opinions of David Schleicher [“Is the president above our laws?”, Wednesday] are those from someone schooled in the law, whereas my opinions are those of a mere mortal.
David attempts to convince us that President Trump is acting like a king and is above the law and that the legal precedent has been established that our president can be indicted. Where are these precedents? Surely a lawsuit does not provide it, nor does the 1974 Supreme Court decision in U.S. vs. Nixon. David does an excellent job of skirting the issue. He speaks of our Founding Fathers, the Declaration of Independence, of kings and of George Washington.
Legal scholars are divided on the issue of indicting a president. Our Constitution speaks only of impeachment. The Supreme Court has never answered the question of whether a president can be indicted for a criminal offense while in office, so there’s no legal standard. I am proud David quoted Proverbs 16:18, as this verse applies to us all.
Joe A. Hunter, Clifton
I’m not sure I understand, but it sure appears that the president’s lawyers are making a case that the president is above the law, not subject to subpoenas and not able to be indicted. I don’t remember seeing that anywhere in the Constitution.
If Trump were being investigated for, say, murder (“I could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and get away with it...”), would the president’s lawyers make the same assertion — that he can’t be subpoenaed because the Constitution empowers him to, if he wished, terminate the inquiry or even exercise his power to pardon?
It sure doesn’t appear right to me. We have an elected president who “serves at the will of the governed,” not an absolute monarch. Perhaps it’s time to remind Trump that he is subject to the same laws and restrictions as all other citizens, without exemptions. As he swore to at his inauguration, “...I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Nowhere in that oath or the Constitution of the United States does it exempt Trump from any of the laws of the United States.
Ed Sullivan, Waco
Praise for Bill Mahon
Regarding the Memorial Day column by Vietnam veteran Bill Mahon: Any mother or father of a military son or daughter who reads Bill’s column and doesn’t tear up and thank God their child came home whole and healthy simply doesn’t have a heart.
I know. I’ve been there. My son was in the first Gulf War and there wasn’t a day while he was over there that I didn’t worry. Will I ever see him again? Will I hear him again?
Then the phone rang and it was him. Thank God!
L.J. Gallea, Waco