Twin Peaks: 2 views
I’m sick to death of hearing and reading about Twin Peaks. It would not be so irritating if folks would accurately talk about bikers and stop making everyone believe all bikers are like those shown on television and in the movies. Those portrayed in movies and TV are pure fiction and could not be further from the truth.
I’m 60 years old and have lived this lifestyle since I was 12. Bikers would not come to a crowded shopping center to have a gunfight. Utterly ridiculous. We are character-assassinated enough already because of our lifestyle choice. We have families, children, businesses and jobs. The general public has no clue as to all of the good things we do. That is never reported. Just the bad.
Now you have these accounts of the incidents that are blown out of proportion by the media, which further damages us. Get your facts straight before you open your mouth and show your ignorance further. Not to mention the ridiculous amount of money this has cost us taxpayers. Pitiful. Shame on you, Abel Reyna and your staff! All you did was waste time, money and look foolish.
Janet Oliver, Elm Mott
***
Just a quick word to say I loved Tribune-Herald staff writer Tommy Witherspoon’s third-anniversary article on the biker travesty involving rival motorcycle groups, their auxiliaries and police outside the Twin Peaks restaurant. Thank you. Good follow-up — and even though I still believe the possibility of financial catastrophe lurks for all parties involved, I learned more, which is a newspaper’s job. Bravo.
Also, thanks for placing my other letter alongside the references to Sen. John McCain’s beliefs and career [“A Cicero worthy of the Founding Fathers,” Anne Applebaum]. I’d like to think my ideals parallel the ailing senator’s but at a much lower level of success. Perhaps it was just happenstance and my ego was piqued. But thanks.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
Food stamps & farms
In the Sunday paper there’s an article about the “farm bill” having a hard time passing. My question is: Why is welfare/food stamps part of the farm bill?
Jeff Keith, Lorena
EDITOR’S NOTE: To answer your question, back in the days of compromise and consensus-building, the idea of packaging food stamps with agricultural safety-net provisions was seen as a way of drawing support from lawmakers with differing urban and rural priorities. Each side got something important to its constituency, thus soothing the urban-rural divide that seems to increasingly afflict the nation. The recent problem over the farm bill began when the Trump administration pushed to stiffen rules for people to qualify for food stamps, alienating Democrats. And then far-right Republicans effectively sank the farm bill because they weren’t placated on unrelated legislation involving immigration. That’s the short version.