In 1967, the Six-Day War was fought between Israel and five Arab nations. Israel won. They captured the West Bank and the Golan Heights, which they still control today.
Israel is a democracy in a war-torn land. It is surrounded by enemies and not by friends. Iran wants to destroy Israel. Hamas and Hezbollah are bent on destroying Israel.
Israel is an ancient country. After World War II, by United Nations mandate, Israel was partitioned from Palestine and became a sovereign nation with every right to govern and defend itself. This includes Israelis’ building a wall to protect their country.
If the United States chooses to give aid to Israel, so be it. We need her just as much as she needs us. Not many in the Middle East like the United States of America. If this wall is inconvenient for Palestinians and it causes hardship, then perhaps it’s time for their leadership to step up and help their citizens so there will be justice in this ancient land.
While Phillip Reeder, in his criticism of Ken Starr’s March 24 column championing Israel, awaits justice, I hope he awaits peace also. I hope he wants peace and justice for all.
Joe A Hunter, Clifton
Regarding Phillip Reeder’s April 18 letter in response to Judge Ken Starr’s column on the state of Israel as a shining example of democracy in the Middle East: I was appalled at Reeder’s making an anti-Israel statement in favor of murderous members of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Attacks by these murderers continue. As to Reeder’s suggesting Israel was carved from British-occupied territories, the area is Israel’s historical homeland.
While I don’t deny there should be a peaceful resolution of the Palestinians question, it seems there are way too many international players trying to keep these parties, Israelis and Palestinians, at war with each other. Reeder might consider doing more research about who’s the true aggressor in the Middle East. Judge Starr is correct: Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East.
Israel is not a theocratic parliamentary government. It is a democracy with the Arab voice being heard!
Sam Cryan, Waco
I’m sure most residents of McLennan County have by now received their tax appraisals. I’m sure hundreds of thousands of dollars of our money have paid the McLennan County Appraisal District so we can check information or protest online. News flash: It didn’t work for me. I was told to come down to the office to file a protest and they would help me and it would be a little delayed submitting it that way. I have a 20-year-old home, 1,300 square feet. Must I pay for the McMansions being built in our county and the Gaineses’ effect that boosted everything in sight? By the way, that effect won’t last long, trust me.
Julia Williamson, Waco